DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO