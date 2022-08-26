Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.
KCTV 5
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Facing an Abundance of Charges Following Clinton County Arrest Sunday
(PLATTSBURG) – A Kansas City man is facing an abundance of charges following a Clinton County arrest Sunday. Just prior to 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Lonny D. Waits who faces charges for resisting arrest by fleeing, endangered the welfare of a child, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeded the posted speed limit by going 130 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, failed to display valid plates, no insurance, failed to stop at a stop sign, and failed to equip motor vehicle with two tail lamps.
kq2.com
Man killed in Gentry County crash Monday afternoon
(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) An Albany, Missouri man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Gentry County Monday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger Smith, 62, was driving east on U.S. 136, five miles west of Albany, when the vehicle's front drivers side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control.
Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
Clay County deputies investigated for intoxicated video, public urination at conference
The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies himself.
Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER PURSUIT
A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with felonies after a vehicle pursuit in Chariton County on July 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Carroll and Chariton County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle driven by Aaron Dale Dayton. Dayton’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol set up a spike strip, which caused Dayton’s vehicle to crash. Dayton’s vehicle swerved to avoid the spikes, struck the spikes, traveled of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Man Seriously Injured in Lafayette County Crash Sunday
A Liberty man suffered injuries in a Lafayette County crash Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 4:53 Sunday afternoon on Highway 24 as a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Billy J. Copenhaver headed westbound. Troopers say Copenhaver went off the road and came to a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Officers Talk Suicidal Subject Off Bridge
CAMERON, MO – Officers with the Cameron Police Department were able to talk a suicidal subject off a bridge yesterday. Traffic on U.S. 69 Highway and U.S. 36 Highway on the bridge in Cameron was diverted Sunday due to a juvenile female threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Dead After One Vehicle Crash
A one-vehicle crash discovered Sunday in Andrew County has left a St. Joseph man dead. According to the crash report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old St. Joseph resident Jacob L. Dollars was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado southbound on U.S. Route 169 about two miles north of Avenue City when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then went through two fences, traveled into a creek and hit multiple trees before coming to rest in the creek facing southwest.
KCTV 5
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as police investigate triple shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting early Sunday morning has left at least two people in critical condition. Kansas City Police Department said the shooting occurred at the Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri. Police said they were responding to a report of a noise disturbance at...
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
Friends mourn loss of teacher, father of 10 killed in KCMO hit-and-run
A community of people are grieving the loss of their father, husband, friend, teacher and faith leader. They say Charlie Criniere was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday.
KMBC.com
Man dies after being found unresponsive at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City said they are investigating a man's death Monday at a park as suspicious. Authorities said officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue. Investigators said a parkgoer saw a man down and called for help. Emergency...
WIBW
Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
Independence woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting boyfriend
An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
