WYTV.com
Helicopter takes Trumbull County crash victim to hospital
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously hurt in a crash on State Route 11 in Trumbull County on Monday. The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say he went off SR 11 in Fowler near the Fowler/Johnston line.
SR5 in Trumbull County reopens after dump truck crash
Troopers were called to State Route 5, one mile beyond Holcomb Road around 3 a.m.
1 killed in e-bike crash in Columbiana County
One person was killed after crashing their electric assisted bicycle Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected
State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
Pretrial date moved for driver accused of Columbiana business crash
The incident occurred on Aug. 17.
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
WFMJ.com
Coroner IDs man murdered at Youngstown gas station
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified a shooting victim at a Youngstown gas station. Cameron Dyer, 36, was shot at the Logan Gas Mart on Logan Avenue late Friday, then driven to Youngstown Police Headquarters downtown by 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, according to police. In spite of efforts to revive...
WFMJ.com
Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday
Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Monday on six roads in Mahoning County. The work is expected to continue through October. The following projects are scheduled to get underway:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to State Route 14. Bedell Road from...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Tree falls on Mahoning County roadway
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office was called when the tree landed on a guard rail.
WFMJ.com
Two-year-old killed in multi-vehicle Ohio Turnpike crash
State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a two-year-old girl and injured two other people. The patrol says the accident happened just after noon Sunday along the westbound lanes entering the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield township. Troopers say...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
No OVI arrests during Mahoning County checkpoint
No one was arrested during an OVI checkpoint in Boardman Township on Saturday night.
WFMJ.com
Court hearing set Monday for murder at Youngstown gas station
Youngstown Police say a video arraignment is set for Monday for the suspect accused of shooting a man at a North Side gas station before driving him to police headquarters late Friday. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown remains in the Mahoning County jail on a murder charge. He was arrested...
WFMJ.com
Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 224 in Canfield
The Mahoning County Sheriff is investigating a three-vehicle crash along a busy highway in Canfield. Dispatchers got a call about the accident along the westbound lanes of Route 224 west of Tippecanoe Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The caller reported that airbags were deployed. Traffic in the area had...
beavercountyradio.com
19-Year-Old Shot To Death in Aliquippa Identified By Beaver County Coroner
(Beaver, PA) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer on Monday morning identified the 19-year-old man that was shot and killed in the Valley Terrace Apartment Complex Friday morning as Seqan Hasan. Gabauer said that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide . Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate and no other information is available at this time.
cleveland19.com
OSHP: 1 dead after being ejected during motorcycle crash in Painesville Township
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Painesville Township Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on SR-2, according to a department press release. A 54-year-old man, traveling westbound, traveled off the...
WFMJ.com
Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
Your Radio Place
Because of staffing issues Youngstown area Fire Station Closes its Doors for the Second Time in Two Weeks
YOUNGTOWN, Ohio- For the second time in two weeks, the Liberty Township Fire Station located near Youngstown. was closed for a period of 24 hours due to staffing issues. The fire station was closed last week due to sickness, injury, and recent resignations. According to Chief Douglas Theobald, their part time employees are limited to working only 36 hours a week. Chief Theobald also claimed, its a challenge to hire and keep personnel.
WYTV.com
Liberty shootout suspect moved to new jail
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from a Liberty shootout with police in June has been moved to the Trumbull County Jail. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder for being accused of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police. Mallard...
