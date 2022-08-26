Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two brothers accused in a 2021 deadly double shooting outside a Parma bar has pleaded guilty. On March 13, 2021 security guard Timoteo Cruz and customer Sean Acierno were outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road when they were both fatally shot.
Neighbors speak out after fatal crash into CLE home
The innocent driver died and now neighbors and witnesses have questions as they mourn the young life lost.
WFMJ.com
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing a man and his son early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department news release. Officers found...
cleveland19.com
19-year-old shot dead near ‘after-hours’ club in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday near what Cleveland police are calling an “after-hours” club. According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 79th Street. Cleveland police said the victim and three women left...
Bedford father, son deadly stabbing victims identified
A suspect is in custody after an incident that left two males dead in Bedford Sunday morning.
Speeding drunk driver arrested with mustard on it: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Royalton Road: On Aug. 3, police observed a weaving and speeding vehicle traveling 58 mph on 35-mph Royalton Road. When told about the traffic issues, the woman -- who had yellow stains on her clothing -- had no idea she was traveling that fast. She looked confused and...
No warm greeting for woman checking on man’s welfare: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman said Aug. 23 that she checked on a man lying down in the outfield of a ball field at St. Francis School. In return, he gave her the middle finger and yelled obscenities at her. Officers located and identified the 53-year-old Mayfield Heights man. He was advised against...
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
Cleveland police searching for suspected Kia thieves
Police are looking for two men seen on security cameras stealing a Kia sedan near West 35th Street and Woodbridge Avenue on Aug. 19. The car is a white Kia Forte with the Ohio license plate No. HMG1353, according to a news release.
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home
An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
WFMJ.com
Two-year-old killed in multi-vehicle Ohio Turnpike crash
State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a two-year-old girl and injured two other people. The patrol says the accident happened just after noon Sunday along the westbound lanes entering the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield township. Troopers say...
cleveland19.com
Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Akron murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for the capture of a murder suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”. According to authorities, Alexander Quarterman shot Derrick Patterson on July 17 in a parking lot on Copley Road. Akron police said Patterson, 55,...
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of hitting 2 Cleveland police officers with his car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to hitting two Cleveland police officers with his car while trying to flee from a McDonald’s parking lot in August 2021. Shannon Wayne Halstead pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to...
Employee scratches her ticket to lottery theft charges: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
WFMJ.com
Madison Avenue Expressway crash leaves one dead, traffic backed up
Youngstown police are on scene of a major crash on the Madison Avenue Expressway near Wirt Street that has left at least one person dead. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Our crew on scene says traffic is backed up as emergency crews clean up the site of the...
Woman in serious condition after shooting on Cleveland’s east side
Police are investigating after a shooting that happened overnight near Cleveland Clinic's main campus on the city's east side.
WFMJ.com
Police asking for help to locate suspect in break-in
The Youngstown Police Department is seeking a 32-old year Youngstown man for his alleged role in a break-in on the city's North Side. The police are asking for the community's help in locating Brandon Crespo. The police department issued a warrant for the arrest of Crespo following an August 23 break-in of the Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm St. in Youngstown. According to the statement, police want to question Crespo in connection with the break-in and other crimes.
Cleveland woman dies after car was hit by vehicle that was fleeing from state troopers
CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed the woman who was hurt in a crash caused by a driver who was fleeing from state troopers has died. Cleveland native Annelisa Endress, 28, passed away Friday evening at an area hospital. She had suffered serious injuries when her Toyota Scion was struck by a BMW police believe had been stolen.
Why suspects in local violent crimes are home on house arrest
The FOX 8 I-Team has found people charged in violent crimes not sitting in jail.
