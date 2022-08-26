ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant

The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing a man and his son early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department news release. Officers found...
BEDFORD, OH
Austintown, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
BEDFORD, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home

An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two-year-old killed in multi-vehicle Ohio Turnpike crash

State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a two-year-old girl and injured two other people. The patrol says the accident happened just after noon Sunday along the westbound lanes entering the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield township. Troopers say...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for the capture of a murder suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”. According to authorities, Alexander Quarterman shot Derrick Patterson on July 17 in a parking lot on Copley Road. Akron police said Patterson, 55,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man convicted of hitting 2 Cleveland police officers with his car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to hitting two Cleveland police officers with his car while trying to flee from a McDonald’s parking lot in August 2021. Shannon Wayne Halstead pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Police asking for help to locate suspect in break-in

The Youngstown Police Department is seeking a 32-old year Youngstown man for his alleged role in a break-in on the city's North Side. The police are asking for the community's help in locating Brandon Crespo. The police department issued a warrant for the arrest of Crespo following an August 23 break-in of the Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm St. in Youngstown. According to the statement, police want to question Crespo in connection with the break-in and other crimes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

