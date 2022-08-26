ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Woman dies, child hurt in multi-car crash in south St. Louis County

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman died and a child was hurt last weekend in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department reports Friday that Janice Bridges, 67, died from injuries in the crash. An eight-year-old passenger in her car was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 near MacKenzie Road and Langley Avenue. Investigators say Bridges was in a Ford Focus and was stopped southbound on Mackenzie Road. As she waited to turn onto Langley Avenue, her car was rear-ended by a Volkswagen Jetta. Investigators say three other cars were also involved in the collision.

Bridges died from her injuries on Aug. 23. The driver of the Jetta, a 38-year-old woman, was sent to local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

