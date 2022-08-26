Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

My mind was focused on redemption. Not anything pertinent to my own life, but in the career of Rydell “Super” Mayes Jr., the cruiserweight prospect local to me. Mayes had swiftly avenged his lone career loss on July 23 and then was back to Puerto Rico to finish up training camp with Jake Paul. Paul was still in training for his soon-to-be-canceled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. Along with Mayes, former Lineal World Light Heavyweight Champion, and fellow southpaw, “Bad” Chad Dawson was in camp for sparring. On social media, Mayes posted a picture of him with Dawson: the local hero from my transplanted home of Murfreesboro, TN with one of the greatest boxers ever to emerge from my home state of Connecticut.

