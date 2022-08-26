ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

6-2-0-8, WB: 4

(six, two, zero, eight; WB: four)

