Charlotte Stories
NCDOT Building New $57 Million Bridge Across The Catawba
The NCDOT is about to completely replace the old Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge at an estimated costs of $57 million. The current bridge was built in 1933 and was officially named the Sloan’s Ferry Bridge. It was erected as a memorial to the Gaston and Mecklenburg County soldiers who fought in World War 1.
A home improvement project causes major flooding problems for a neighbor
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Ava Moore slowly maneuvers her car down the muddy driveway that connects Spur Road with her home. The long driveway is a muddy mess, and several sections are covered with water. “It’s awful, trying to get in and out of my home,” Moore said....
wraltechwire.com
More layoffs hit North Carolina workers as Keter to lay off 68 workers in Gaston County
STANLEY – A manufacturer of outdoor and patio storage devices and furniture will lay off 68 workers at a Gaston County facility in Stanley, according to a required notice filed by the company. The director of human resources for Keter, US, Inc. wrote in the notice, which was obtained...
Stanly News & Press
Increased visitor spending brings more income to Stanly, new report says
With businesses opening back up in 2021 because of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, all 100 counties in North Carolina had increased visitor spending, according to a report issued recently by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Stanly’s numbers increased as well, the report stated, by 43.9 percent from...
wunc.org
Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year
Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Canadian packaging company to expand U.S. operations in Thomasville
Raleigh, N.C. – Imaflex USA, Inc., a flexible packaging manufacturer, will add 37 new jobs in Davidson County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest up to $15 million for a major building expansion along with capital equipment for its U.S. production site in Thomasville. “Imaflex’s decision...
Parents concerned after remote learning extended due to deep cleaning at Rowan County school
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County middle school will stay shut down for at least two more weeks for deep cleaning after mold was found in the HVAC system. Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has been following every development at West Rowan Middle School and learned Friday that the school will have to throw out every ceiling tile in the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ceiling tiles that remain wet for extended periods can harbor mold.
wunc.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
WBTV
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
Stanly News & Press
Maternity boutique to open in downtown Albemarle
Vicky Doby always wanted to open her own business, but the timing never seemed quite right. About a decade ago when the Albemarle resident was a stay-at-home mom, she had the idea of starting a business selling clothing for expecting mothers. But she did not have a business background and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates
Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
WBTV
Charlotte daycare worker on leave after interactions caught on camera
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. One third of CATS bus fleet has remianed out of service for 2022. Updated: 33 minutes ago. CATS operators...
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
iredellfreenews.com
Doosan Bobcat donates school supplies to Iredell-Statesville Schools students
Doosan Bobcat employees held a school supply drive and collected crayons, notebooks, pencils and other essentials for hundreds of Iredell-Statesville Schools students. Jeffrey Bardoni, who leads the Doosan Bobcat community service engagement committee, helped spearhead the donation drive in Statesville to help I-SS. “This year we decided we would get...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at a race in Lancaster, S.C. Four people were seriously injured in a crash on North Tryon Street on Sunday night. Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate. Students are required to get the usual vaccines, but...
Silver Alert canceled for 81-year-old woman reported missing in Gaston County
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A Silver Alert issued Sunday night for a missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County was canceled overnight. The Gaston County Police Department was looking for Brenda Brackett Thomas who was believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment. She was last seen on Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly.
Driver shortages leading to bus delays and changes at school districts in the Carolinas
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — There’s a shortage of school bus drivers in many areas across the country, and now at least two local school districts are adjusting their plans for bus routes due to not having enough staff. An email sent this week to Lake Norman High School...
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
Raleigh News & Observer
