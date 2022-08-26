ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Comments / 2

Related
Charlotte Stories

NCDOT Building New $57 Million Bridge Across The Catawba

The NCDOT is about to completely replace the old Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge at an estimated costs of $57 million. The current bridge was built in 1933 and was officially named the Sloan’s Ferry Bridge. It was erected as a memorial to the Gaston and Mecklenburg County soldiers who fought in World War 1.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Increased visitor spending brings more income to Stanly, new report says

With businesses opening back up in 2021 because of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, all 100 counties in North Carolina had increased visitor spending, according to a report issued recently by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Stanly’s numbers increased as well, the report stated, by 43.9 percent from...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Albemarle, NC
Government
wunc.org

Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year

Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Parents concerned after remote learning extended due to deep cleaning at Rowan County school

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County middle school will stay shut down for at least two more weeks for deep cleaning after mold was found in the HVAC system. Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has been following every development at West Rowan Middle School and learned Friday that the school will have to throw out every ceiling tile in the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ceiling tiles that remain wet for extended periods can harbor mold.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Authority#Housing Projects#Linus Realestate#Albemarle Public Housing#Amhurst Gardens#South Bell Avenue
wunc.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
MATTHEWS, NC
Stanly News & Press

Maternity boutique to open in downtown Albemarle

Vicky Doby always wanted to open her own business, but the timing never seemed quite right. About a decade ago when the Albemarle resident was a stay-at-home mom, she had the idea of starting a business selling clothing for expecting mothers. But she did not have a business background and...
ALBEMARLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates

Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
iredellfreenews.com

Doosan Bobcat donates school supplies to Iredell-Statesville Schools students

Doosan Bobcat employees held a school supply drive and collected crayons, notebooks, pencils and other essentials for hundreds of Iredell-Statesville Schools students. Jeffrey Bardoni, who leads the Doosan Bobcat community service engagement committee, helped spearhead the donation drive in Statesville to help I-SS. “This year we decided we would get...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at a race in Lancaster, S.C. Four people were seriously injured in a crash on North Tryon Street on Sunday night. Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate. Students are required to get the usual vaccines, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy