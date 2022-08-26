ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County middle school will stay shut down for at least two more weeks for deep cleaning after mold was found in the HVAC system. Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has been following every development at West Rowan Middle School and learned Friday that the school will have to throw out every ceiling tile in the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ceiling tiles that remain wet for extended periods can harbor mold.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO