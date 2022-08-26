ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

09-19-23-24-33

(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Lotto

02-03-19-36-38-41

(two, three, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Lucky For Life

02-08-16-30-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(two, eight, sixteen, thirty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)

Play3 Day

2-5-5, WB: 4

(two, five, five; WB: four)

Play3 Night

3-9-3, WB: 1

(three, nine, three; WB: one)

Play4 Day

6-2-0-8, WB: 4

(six, two, zero, eight; WB: four)

Play4 Night

7-3-2-4, WB: 2

(seven, three, two, four; WB: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000

