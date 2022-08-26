Little Rock VA regional office to open satellite office at VA hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Plans underway will ease access to the Veterans Administration services.
The Little Rock VA Regional Office stated it would open a satellite office and the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center in Little Rock on Sept. 1. The office will be able to assist veterans, spouses and survivors.Pearl Harbor veteran’s remains laid to rest in North Little Rock
The VA Regional Office provides such things as disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation, employment assistance, life insurance coverage and home loan guaranties.
“This provides us the perfect opportunity to meet with Veterans where they already are and to better serve their needs,” Little Rock VA Regional Office Executive Director Sammie Quillin said.Fireworks impact veterans with PTSD
The main VA Regional Office is in North Little Rock. It hosts a Veteran Assist Phone Line, 501-370-3829, and is staffed Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 0