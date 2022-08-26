ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden administration clears another $1.5B for defrauded college borrowers

Story at a glance Education Department officials determined that the for-profit school “engaged in widespread misrepresentations about the value of its credentials for attendees’ and graduates’ employment prospects.”  The department will discharge the remainder of loans for students who enrolled in Westwood College between January 1, 2002 through November 17, 2015, regardless of whether they…
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy