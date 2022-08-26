ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Police: Woman fatally shot after she stabbed officer

Police officers in Northern California fatally shot a woman shortly after she allegedly stabbed an officer in the arm, authorities said Sunday. The woman, whose name has not been released, was shot Saturday night in Sacramento after she allegedly assaulted another woman who hailed a police patrol, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.
