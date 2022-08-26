Read full article on original website
Avenue of the Cities dispensary location leads to update in Moline marijuana zoning
MOLINE, Ill. — The potential emergence of a marijuana dispensary on Avenue of the Cities was the catalyst for an impromptu update to Moline's marijuana zoning law. Almost three years after Illinois legalization of marijuana, plans for a second dispensary in the Quad Cities have emerged, eyeing a former grocery store building on the corner of Avenue of the Cities and 27th Street in Moline.
KWQC
Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
ourquadcities.com
A downtown Moline landmark celebrates 100 years
A landmark in downtown Moline is now a hundred years old. The LeClaire Apartments opened in 1922, at 421 19th St. At the time, it was known as the LeClaire Hotel and the owners converted it into an apartment building in 1993. This year, LeClaire Apartments is celebrating the building by paying tribute to its past.
ourquadcities.com
Cause undetermined for Friday fire; Red Cross helps family
UPDATE: On Friday at 5:21 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of 34th Avenue, a news release says. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. The fire department remained on scene locating all hot spots and removing smoke from the structure.
KBUR
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
ourquadcities.com
Quiet Strength invested in helping QC’s health
Coy Jackson and Darrick Cooper joined Local 4 News This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Quiet Strength Health and Performance in Rock Island. You can learn more about the company in the video above or by visiting their website or Facebook page.
KWQC
Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While most locations in the TV6 viewing area have received seasonable rainfall this summer, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois have moderate drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor released on August 25 has abnormally dry to moderate drought locations in southern Iowa and west central...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Public Library presents Medicare 101
Open enrollment season is upon us, and the Davenport Public Library can help you navigate the world of Medicare. The educational presentation will address the following topics:. • What does Medicare cover?. • How much can I expect to pay?. • When and where should I apply?. • What are...
ourquadcities.com
Foundation gives $150,000 for Mercer County park projects
The Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation has awarded $150,000 in grants for 13 parks and recreation improvement projects across Mercer County. The Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation is a private foundation administered by the Quad Cities Community Foundation. For Alex Johnson, the annual fireworks display over Lake Matherville this past July felt more celebratory...
ourquadcities.com
Cruise the Hennepin Canal
Geneseo Chamber Executive Director Zack Sullivan was here to talk about how you can cruise the Hennepin Canal on a new tour.
Pen City Current
Viking cruise patrons get special treatment
Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
ourquadcities.com
Riverdale launches monarch waystation program
The city of Riverdale, Iowa will hold a dedication ceremony on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bellingham Bike Stop (corner of State Street and Bellingham Road) to commemorate two recent achievements. The city recently received certification on two monarch waystations — one at Volunteer Square Park,...
Have Fall Fun in LeClaire October 9
Yummy food trucks, popular local vendors, games/activities for kids, scrumptious desserts and more can be at LeClaire Fall Fest on October 9 from 11am-4pm!. Free admission and fun for all ages. Join in the fun all the while supporting the River Valley Optimist Club.
ourquadcities.com
$150K donation leads to new QC school playground
On Friday, Aug. 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School in Rock Island held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground. Seeing the need for a new playground, local philanthropist Heidi Huiskamp Collins generously donated funds through the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, so the school could buy equipment for the new playground. The donation was more than $150,000, according to a Friday release from the school district.
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District
According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
voiceofmuscatine.com
Team Staffing Solutions announces job openings in Muscatine, surrounding areas
Team Staffing Solutions, Inc. recently announced a large number of positions in varying departments that have opened with back-to-school season currently in full swing. Openings are based in Muscatine, Wapello, Wilton, Moscow, and West Branch. Pay, shifts, and titles all vary with a $1,200 sign-on bonus to those who apply...
KWQC
Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
aroundptown.com
Rock Falls Art In The Park
Come explore art along the Rock River at the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls. Rock Falls Tourism will be host to its 5th annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2pm to 6pm. All are invited to get the first look at the 8 new sculptures that will be installed throughout the week of August 29th.
ourquadcities.com
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
