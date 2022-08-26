DeSantis suspends Broward school board members for ‘neglect of duty’

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four members of the Broward County School Board for neglect of duty concerning safety in their schools following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high School.

A release from DeSantis’ office said that he made the decision after the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury determined that a safety-related alarm that could have helped save lives during the 2018 massacre was still absent at multiple schools.

“Students continue to be educated in unsafe, aging, decrepit, moldy buildings that were supposed to have been renovated years ago,” the grand jury report said.

The Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury was put into place by the Florida Supreme Court after the death of 17 people in the Parkland mass shooting.

“In its final report, the statewide grand jury found that these board members mismanaged the SMART Program, a multimillion-dollar bond specifically solicited for school safety and renovation initiatives,” the governor’s office said. The Statewide Grand Jury also found that the Board was aware of serious problems with the SMART Program, including former Superintendent Runcie’s inability or unwillingness to manage those problems, yet did not take action”

Effectively immediately, Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson will be suspended.

DeSantis appointed the following people to take their place:

Torey Alston, former Commissioner of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and President of Indelible Solutions;

Manual “Nandy” A. Serrano, member of the Florida Sports Foundation Board of Directors, and CEO and Founder of Clubhouse Private Wealth;

Ryan Reiter, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Director of Government Relations for Kaufman Lynn Construction

Kevin Tynan, Attorney with Richardson and Tynan,

“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, neglect of duty, misfeasance or malfeasance,” DeSantis said. “The findings of the Statewide Grand Jury affirm the work of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Commission. We are grateful to the members of the jury who have dedicated countless hours to this mission and we hope this suspension brings the Parkland community another step towards justice. This action is in the best interest of the residents and students of Broward County and all citizens of Florida.”

