Shelbyville, KY

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant in Old Louisville will be relocating. Barry’s Cheesesteaks, currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street, will be moving to a new location at 5408 Valley Station Road, according to a post by owner Barry Washington. Washington said there were building and...
‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Louisville Zoo this October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is bringing back it’s “merry, not scary” annual Halloween event this October. “Boo at the Zoo” will be returning for its 41st year, running Thursday through Sunday nights starting at 5 p.m. in Oct., according to the Louisville Zoo.
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?

If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
Irish Hill resident upset with landmark-designated warehouse being torn down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Built in the late 1800s, a rickhouse in what’s now referred to as Distillery Commons has been ordered to be demolished by Louisville Metro Government. City staff toured the dilapidated building ahead of a meeting with out-of-state developers, Bamboo Equity Partners, who’ve submitted plans to build a multi-million dollar apartment and commercial building there.
UPS grows its fleet with order of 8 new Boeing 767 aircraft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is growing its fleet of 767 aircraft. According to a news release from Boeing, the logistics giant has ordered eight more 767 Freighters, increasing its fleet to 108 airplanes. "The additional 767s will help us continue to deliver what matters to UPS customers around the...
Watching Out for You: Labor Day road travel, company struggles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Labor Day weekend, staying safe on the open road will be key as many people will be traveling. AAA said that trend will continue this fall. Plus, companies booming when many people were working from home are not doing so great now. Watch the full...
UofL kicks off series of events leading to Juneteenth 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is hosting a series of events highlighting the journey to freedom for African-American descendants of enslaved persons ahead of next year’s Juneteenth. The first event, scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Student Activities Center, will be a campus discussion with Reena...
