Wave 3
‘The Big Table’ community potluck dinner returns to Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is looking to bring communities together through food as “The Big Table” event returns to Iroquois Park. The potluck dinner event aimed at celebrating Louisville’s diverse culture is scheduled for Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests coming to the...
wdrb.com
Crowds expected for final liquidation sale of 3rd-generation New Albany craft store
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to line up later this week to take advantage of a liquidation sale at one of southern Indiana's oldest small businesses. Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing will soon close its doors. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana,...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
Wave 3
Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant in Old Louisville will be relocating. Barry’s Cheesesteaks, currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street, will be moving to a new location at 5408 Valley Station Road, according to a post by owner Barry Washington. Washington said there were building and...
Wave 3
‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Louisville Zoo this October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is bringing back it’s “merry, not scary” annual Halloween event this October. “Boo at the Zoo” will be returning for its 41st year, running Thursday through Sunday nights starting at 5 p.m. in Oct., according to the Louisville Zoo.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
spectrumnews1.com
New 'Village Market' food hall coming to Paristown neighborhood in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Louisville, a new food hall concept will provide a different type of dining experience while addressing some issues like high prices and staffing shortages for small restaurant owners. The Village Market will be a new destination food spot in Louisville’s Paristown neighborhood. What You...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Wave 3
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
msn.com
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what would be available. "We...
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
spectrumnews1.com
Irish Hill resident upset with landmark-designated warehouse being torn down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Built in the late 1800s, a rickhouse in what’s now referred to as Distillery Commons has been ordered to be demolished by Louisville Metro Government. City staff toured the dilapidated building ahead of a meeting with out-of-state developers, Bamboo Equity Partners, who’ve submitted plans to build a multi-million dollar apartment and commercial building there.
wdrb.com
UPS grows its fleet with order of 8 new Boeing 767 aircraft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is growing its fleet of 767 aircraft. According to a news release from Boeing, the logistics giant has ordered eight more 767 Freighters, increasing its fleet to 108 airplanes. "The additional 767s will help us continue to deliver what matters to UPS customers around the...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Labor Day road travel, company struggles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Labor Day weekend, staying safe on the open road will be key as many people will be traveling. AAA said that trend will continue this fall. Plus, companies booming when many people were working from home are not doing so great now. Watch the full...
msn.com
Vevay was home to first successful commercial vineyard in North America
VEVAY, Ind. (WKRC) - When you think about traveling to some exotic place to celebrate wine most people think about Napa Valley or Sonoma. But don’t sleep on Vevay. Just don’t call it VeVAY. "Why is it called Vevay versus VeVAY? Why is it called Milan and not...
Wave 3
UofL kicks off series of events leading to Juneteenth 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is hosting a series of events highlighting the journey to freedom for African-American descendants of enslaved persons ahead of next year’s Juneteenth. The first event, scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Student Activities Center, will be a campus discussion with Reena...
