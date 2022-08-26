Read full article on original website
NECN
Mass. Man Dead After Being Struck By Car in Dunkin' Parking Lot
A man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in a Dunkin' parking lot in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said. Wilmington police were called to the Dunkin' located at 211 Lowell Street around 1:22 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash outside the coffee and donut store. Responding officers found a 79-year-old Tewksbury man who had been struck by a car while walking in the parking lot.
ABC6.com
3 cars damaged after shots fired in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that three cars were damaged after shots were fired in the city over the weekend. Police said that they found 12 shell casings along Broad Street after responding to a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators...
Police: Irate man assaulted, tried to disarm officers
A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after he significantly damaged a Somerset business over the weekend and assaulted the officers who tried to stop him, according to authorities.
ABC6.com
Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
msn.com
Volunteer says car was broken into at NBC 10's Skin Check
“It was really disheartening because we were just trying to help people,” Sara Yumeen, a resident dermatologist, said. Yumeen found the windows of her car smashed on Friday afternoon after volunteering at NBC 10’s Skin Check cancer screening event at Roger Williams Park. Another volunteer told NBC 10...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police charge two in connection to a stolen vehicle and possession of ghost gun
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police have charged two men in connection to a stolen vehicle and for possessing a ghost gun. The Pawtucket Police Department says on Friday night it got a notification about a stolen vehicle and traced it to an address in the city. As police arrived the...
Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
NECN
Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting
A man who was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said. Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue, near the Las Americas Market, around 5:40 p.m. for a report of someone shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Boston police said Sunday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist
A Massachusetts driver is being charged after allegedly using a cellphone during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. According to Charlton Police, shortly after 1:00 a.m. July 16, 2022, the Charlton Police Department received calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 (Worcester Road-Westbound) in the area of the 101.9-mile marker. The calling party reported that a motorist had struck a bicyclist, that the bicyclist was stuck under the vehicle and dragged under the vehicle. It was further reported that the motorist then fled the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel from the Charlton Police Department and Charlton Fire Department responded to the area, where they located a bicyclist with serious injuries. The victim was transported by the Charlton Fire Department to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus for treatment of serious traumatic injuries.
Update: Boston Police find missing 5-year-old girl
BOSTON — 6:48 p.m. Update: Boston Police say they have located Kamara. Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help after a child went missing Monday morning after being dropped off at school. Nylah Kamara is 5 years old and was last seen when she was dropped...
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
msn.com
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
msn.com
Officials respond to two separate water incidents
Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
Weymouth man summonsed after allegedly locking two dogs in hot car
COHASSET, Mass. — A 56-year-old Weymouth man is being summonsed to court for allegedly locking two dogs inside a hot car Thursday morning. Just before noon, Cohasset Police say Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball responded to a parking lot on Chief Justice Cushing Highway for a report of two dogs trapped in a hot car with no water inside. The temperature at the time was in the mid-80s.
ABC6.com
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Recover Five Illegal Firearms Throughout Saturday’s Caribbean Festival
Officers were on high alert Saturday for what is historically known as one of the most violent weekends of the year. Each year Boston Police Officers brace themselves for Caribbean Fest, a time known for blood shed, bullets and extra long shifts. This year was no different with numerous shooting and stabbings including a homicide. Officers still managed to quell some of the violence through their prevention efforts which included the recovery of numerous illegal firearms. Here is the breakdown of the days arrests…
