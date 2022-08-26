Read full article on original website
Patriot
3d ago
Because the state has been issuing drivers license to illegal aliens for years. Now, Oregon citizens have to prove residency to get an acceptable ID.
7
Larry Locken
3d ago
you shouldn't have to have anything other than a driver's license or an ID card if you don't drive if you fly anywhere in the US.
6
American Citizen
3d ago
More government control of US citizens. But open borders are fine?
14
Oregon DMV revamps Crater Lake license plate
Always wished your Crater Lake license plate had clouds? The Oregon DMV has good news. The revamped version of the specialty license plate, featuring one of Oregon’s most stunning natural landmarks and its only national park, introduces a number of ever-so-slight changes. The colors are brighter. The font spelling...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
Chronicle
Oregon May Follow California’s Plan to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicle Sales, Lawmakers Say
Oregon may soon be taking another step toward its goal of zero-emission vehicles, the governor’s office said Friday. Following the Thursday announcement that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and Washington plans to do the same, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Oregon is already in the process of developing similar rules.
WWEEK
It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles
High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
Crews hope to halt an Oregon wildfire before heat and wind cause disaster
Fire officials hope a surge of hands on the perimeter of Oregon's largest August wildfire can stop it before a heat wave and potential wind gusts multiply its size. The 10,709-acre Rum Creek Fire had already doubled in size over the weekend, claimed the life of a firefighter and burned a home to the ground, they said.
Judge rules for strict limits on some Oregon State Hospital stays
A federal judge has decided that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on how long it treats patients who have been accused of crimes but in need of mental health treatment. The ruling by Judge Michael W. Mosman seeks to ease the state psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed the...
beachconnection.net
Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct
(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Plans To Phase Out New Gas Vehicles ‘like California, Washington’! Will The Oregon New Gas Policy Be Helpful?
With new gas vehicles completely phased out by 2035, both California and Washington made it clear Thursday that they want to enforce stricter emissions limits over the coming ten years. Although not necessary in the same stage of development as its two neighbors, Oregon might eventually do the same. KGW...
Trader Joe’s announces new store location in Tigard
A 10th Trader Joe’s store is coming to the Portland metropolitan area and this one’s setting up shop in Tigard.
boisestatepublicradio.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Advocates say misinformation could result in psilocybin therapy becoming inaccessible in much of rural Oregon. Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops.
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest infection rates
Although it's not in the headlines as much as it was this time last year, due to 2021 Delta wave, COVID-19 is still infecting Oregonians amid the Omicron surge's subvariants.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
klcc.org
Following California’s lead, Oregon exploring ban on gas-powered vehicles
As California adopts the nation’s strictest law to transition to zero-emissions vehicles in the next decade, Oregon officials say they’re set to follow suit. The California law bans the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the state by 2035 as a way to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires car manufacturers to produce more hydrogen- or electric-powered vehicles.
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
msn.com
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
CC Rider plans to cut Portland service
County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
yachatsnews.com
As school year begins, Oregon districts hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses to fully staff schools by Sept. 1. Nearly all of Oregon’s 219 school districts and education service districts have applied for a portion of $100 million allocated...
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
