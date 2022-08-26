ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Patriot
3d ago

Because the state has been issuing drivers license to illegal aliens for years. Now, Oregon citizens have to prove residency to get an acceptable ID.

Larry Locken
3d ago

you shouldn't have to have anything other than a driver's license or an ID card if you don't drive if you fly anywhere in the US.

American Citizen
3d ago

More government control of US citizens. But open borders are fine?

The Oregonian

Oregon DMV revamps Crater Lake license plate

Always wished your Crater Lake license plate had clouds? The Oregon DMV has good news. The revamped version of the specialty license plate, featuring one of Oregon’s most stunning natural landmarks and its only national park, introduces a number of ever-so-slight changes. The colors are brighter. The font spelling...
Chronicle

Oregon May Follow California’s Plan to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicle Sales, Lawmakers Say

Oregon may soon be taking another step toward its goal of zero-emission vehicles, the governor’s office said Friday. Following the Thursday announcement that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and Washington plans to do the same, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Oregon is already in the process of developing similar rules.
WWEEK

It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles

High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
beachconnection.net

Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct

(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
boisestatepublicradio.org

In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened

Advocates say misinformation could result in psilocybin therapy becoming inaccessible in much of rural Oregon. Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops.
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
klcc.org

Following California’s lead, Oregon exploring ban on gas-powered vehicles

As California adopts the nation’s strictest law to transition to zero-emissions vehicles in the next decade, Oregon officials say they’re set to follow suit. The California law bans the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the state by 2035 as a way to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires car manufacturers to produce more hydrogen- or electric-powered vehicles.
msn.com

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
Columbia County Spotlight

CC Rider plans to cut Portland service

County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
