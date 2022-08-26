LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A donation from Southwest Gas is expected to provide 1,000 trees in places where they will do plenty of work — in people’s yards. Nevada Plants, a new nonprofit that has been drumming up support in the community, will get $25,000 from the utility company. The nonprofit is supported by grants and public funding, and advocates for putting trees in places where they will provide shade for homes and yards.

