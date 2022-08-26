ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

$25K donation to fund ‘Nevada Plants’ work to put trees in yards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A donation from Southwest Gas is expected to provide 1,000 trees in places where they will do plenty of work — in people’s yards. Nevada Plants, a new nonprofit that has been drumming up support in the community, will get $25,000 from the utility company. The nonprofit is supported by grants and public funding, and advocates for putting trees in places where they will provide shade for homes and yards.
8newsnow.com

Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrates opening of new training academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, Aug. 26, The Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrated the opening of the Goodwill Training Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event saw U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, City of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, each of whom offered...
8newsnow.com

Jerry’s forecast: Sunday, Aug. 28

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas valley is under an excessive heat watch from Tuesday morning to Sunday evening, which could be extended if the heat continues. Monday’s high is expected to hit 103 degrees, but starting Tuesday, the high is expected to reach 108 degrees and will remain that way until Sunday.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
8newsnow.com

‘A long time coming:’ UNLV starts fall semester smoke-free

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The school year is just getting started and big changes are already taking place at UNLV. As of this month, the university has officially become a smoke-free campus. UNLV’s smoke-free, vape-free, and tobacco-free policy officially started on Aug. 15, following suit with the University of Nevada...
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Centennial Parkway and North 5th Street, police say. On Monday around 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a call at the intersection of Centennial and 5th where a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed. The...
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Viewers frustrated by the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More viewer feedback on the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels:. Last month Reid Airport’s Joe Rajchel explained the speed limit:. “There were nearly 150 traffic incidents in 2018 and 2019, some of which included fatalities. Drivers need to exercise more caution, and we believe reduced speeds are necessary to curtail the frequency of accidents.”
