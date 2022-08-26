Read full article on original website
Wave 3
All lanes of I-65 South near Fairgrounds closed due to accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 South near the Fairgrounds are closed due to an accident. According to Metro Safe, the call for a vehicle collision came in around 2:30p.m. Sunday. Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash. Traffic is being rerouted to Crittenden Drive....
Wave 3
Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident. Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.
Wave 3
Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to an accident on Outer Loop at New Cut Road. During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that the driver of the...
Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road. LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was...
WLKY.com
Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany
The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
Wave 3
Person killed in wrong-way crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on I-65 south. Witnesses told officers a pickup truck was driving north in...
Wave 3
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
wvxu.org
Kentucky wants to reduce wrong-way driver crashes. Here's how it plans to do it
Kentucky is preparing to introduce a four-pronged approach to reducing crashes caused by drivers going the wrong direction on highway entrance ramps and other limited access roads. The Commonwealth received a federal matching grant this month to help fund the initiative. "We identified, between 2015 and 2020, 88 incidences of...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings that injured 3 people including 12-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a series of overnight shootings that left three people shot, including a 12-year-old. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 3900 block of Accomack Drive on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man shot.
Wave 3
Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant in Old Louisville will be relocating. Barry’s Cheesesteaks, currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street, will be moving to a new location at 5408 Valley Station Road, according to a post by owner Barry Washington. Washington said there were building and...
wdrb.com
Driver accused of leading police on chase through La Grange, seriously injuring woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man is accused of leading police on a vehicle chase and leaving one woman seriously injured, all while high on drugs. According to court documents, 28-year-old Thomas Phillips was arrested by La Grange police just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said they saw...
Wave 3
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man sustained critical injuries after he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to Shorty’s Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway around 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim was rushed...
WLKY.com
MetroSafe: Golden Alert canceled, 78 year old with Alzheimer's found safe
HURSTBOURNE ACRES, Ky. — UPDATE: MetroSafe has canceled their Golden Alert for 78-year old Marcus Ferguson. They say he has been safely located. Authorities are trying to find a 78-year-old man last on Hurstbourne Lane. Marcus Ferguson is said to be in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. He...
WLKY.com
Man, 12-year-old girl hospitalized after being injured in east Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a young girl were shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in east Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive. That is just east of the Gene Snyder Freeway on Westport Road.
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
WLKY.com
31-year-old found dead near rail line in New Albany; police investigating
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating how a man died in New Albany. According to the New Albany Police Department, they were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to the area of E. 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line for reports of an injured man. When they...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Labor Day road travel, company struggles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Labor Day weekend, staying safe on the open road will be key as many people will be traveling. AAA said that trend will continue this fall. Plus, companies booming when many people were working from home are not doing so great now. Watch the full...
