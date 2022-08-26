ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

All lanes of I-65 South near Fairgrounds closed due to accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 South near the Fairgrounds are closed due to an accident. According to Metro Safe, the call for a vehicle collision came in around 2:30p.m. Sunday. Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash. Traffic is being rerouted to Crittenden Drive....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to an accident on Outer Loop at New Cut Road. During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that the driver of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road. LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Field, KY
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany

The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Person killed in wrong-way crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on I-65 south. Witnesses told officers a pickup truck was driving north in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WDBO

1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings that injured 3 people including 12-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a series of overnight shootings that left three people shot, including a 12-year-old. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 3900 block of Accomack Drive on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant in Old Louisville will be relocating. Barry’s Cheesesteaks, currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street, will be moving to a new location at 5408 Valley Station Road, according to a post by owner Barry Washington. Washington said there were building and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Wave 3

Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man sustained critical injuries after he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to Shorty’s Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway around 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim was rushed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Labor Day road travel, company struggles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Labor Day weekend, staying safe on the open road will be key as many people will be traveling. AAA said that trend will continue this fall. Plus, companies booming when many people were working from home are not doing so great now. Watch the full...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy