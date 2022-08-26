New moons are a time to start fresh and August 27 will be no exception. According to Refinery 29, this month's new moon carries with it a special energy for a clean slate as it falls in the sign of Virgo. The Virgo new moon marks the perfect time of the year to revamp your lifestyle to ensure that you're ending the year on a good note. This means that you'll need to take a good look at what's working in your life, and what's not. If you need to shake up your daily routine to make yourself more productive, now is the time. If you've been putting off the big project, it's time to get moving on it, and if you need to start a better diet and workout routine, it's time to do so.

