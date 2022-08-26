ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

Video shows shark feeding along Sullivan’s Island beach

By Tim Renaud
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuZsl_0hWlrO2a00

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A video that was shared with News 2 shows a shark feeding just off the beach at Sullivan’s Island.

Duncan Smith was shark fishing on the beach around sunset Thursday with a small group when they spotted an approximately 10-foot hammerhead chasing a stingray in the surf.

“We ran over in the water to it because this is a shark we have been always wanting to catch, so it was pretty incredible seeing it up close,” said Smith.

Smith runs a TikTok account called SurfSideSharks , which features local fishing and shark adventure videos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina Hurricane Season and what to expect going forward

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the beginning of the month we introduced you to the Saharan Air Layer. This sand suspended in the atmosphere continues to be an issue when it comes to tropical development in in 2022. Tropical systems thrive in a moist environment and the Saharan dust chokes off any developing systems in the tropics.
ENVIRONMENT
counton2.com

Lowcountry child credited with saving mom’s life after stroke

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 11 year old from Ladson is being praised for making what doctors said was a life-saving phone call after her mother suffered a stroke. Destiny Ned found her mother Monekia Ford (32) unresponsive in their home nearly two weeks ago. Ford had suffered a stroke caused by bleeding in her brain.
LADSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan's Island, SC
WJBF

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions. In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
thedanielislandnews.com

USGA issues earthquake advisory for central South Carolina

A swarm of earthquakes is ongoing near the towns of Elgin and Lugoff. A swarm of earthquakes in the Elgin, South Carolina promoted the United States Geological Survey to create scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm began...
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy