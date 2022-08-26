Video shows shark feeding along Sullivan’s Island beach

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A video that was shared with News 2 shows a shark feeding just off the beach at Sullivan’s Island.

Duncan Smith was shark fishing on the beach around sunset Thursday with a small group when they spotted an approximately 10-foot hammerhead chasing a stingray in the surf.

“We ran over in the water to it because this is a shark we have been always wanting to catch, so it was pretty incredible seeing it up close,” said Smith.

Smith runs a TikTok account called SurfSideSharks , which features local fishing and shark adventure videos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.