Instagram Users Are Disturbed Over a Feature That Tracks Your Precise Location
Just like every other social media app, Instagram wants to learn as much about its users as possible so that it can more accurately sell advertising based on that information. That's part of the bargain that social media companies have made with consumers who use their services for free, and for the most part, people are OK with it. Occasionally, though, users discover a feature that feels like it crosses a line.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Digital Trends
Twitter says it’s fixed Monday night’s service outage
UPDATE: Twitter says it’s resolved the issue that impacted its web-based service for around three hours on Monday evening. Many users around the world were unable to access the platform during the outage, though the mobile apps appeared to continue working without any issues. In a tweet posted at about 10:15 p.m. ET, the company said: “We’ve fixed this and Twitter for web should now be back to normal.”
People Are Praising Selena Gomez For Her "Real Stomach" TikTok And God, I Love Her
"You make me comfortable in my own skin."
‘Chicken Shop Date’ Creator Amelia Dimoldenberg Signs With CAA
Amelia Dimoldenberg, the creator and host of the popular Chicken Shop Date interview series on YouTube, has signed with CAA. The comedic series, which Dimoldenberg created in 2014, has featured guests like Keke Palmer, Jack Harlow, Daniel Kaluuya, Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. But Dimoldenberg’s February interview with the documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux helped raise the online series’ popularity to new heights after a clip of Theroux rapping on the episode was later paired with music and turned into a bona fide song by the duo Duke & Jones. (The latest version of the song, with Jason Derulo, features...
Digital Trends
I found an app that shows Apple how to fix the Apple Watch
I used to think watches weren’t for me. Why would I need a lump of metal strapped to my wrist when I could just use the position of the sun (or, you know, my iPhone) to tell the time of day like a real man? That is, until someone let me borrow their old Apple Watch.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#436)
Trying to solve Wordle #436 for August 29, 2022, and need some help?. Happy Monday, everyone! Let’s kick off the week with an easy Wordle win to feed that win streak. Let’s try to get this one in under three guesses to really stick it to your Wordle friends and family.
Digital Trends
We finally might know what Apple will call its AR/VR headset
We have been patiently waiting for Apple to drop its much-anticipated virtual reality headset, and now it seems we’re closer than ever. Apple filed some trademark names for its upcoming AR/VR headset, indicating it’s one step closer to launch. The trademarks were filed simultaneously in the U.S., U.K.,...
Digital Trends
How to use the Walkie-Talkie feature on Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is definitely the best smartwatch anyone with an iPhone can own. Of all the great features it possesses, Walkie-Talkie is one of the coolest. The feature allows Apple Watch users to engage in instant conversations. Its range is unlimited, and so you connect to your contacts in countries across the planet. The only requirement is an internet connection, either via Wi-Fi or cellular data. All Apple Watches support Walkie-Talkie, since all Apple Watches can be upgraded to WatchOS 5.
