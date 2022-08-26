Phil Collins: Lawsuit between musician and ex-wife ‘thrown out by judge’

The lawsuit between Phil Collins and his former wife, Orianne Cevey, has allegedly been dismissed by a judge in Florida.

Cevey, who was married to the Genesis vocalist, drummer and solo artist from 1999 to 2008, sued him for half of the proceeds from the sale of the Miami estate they once owned together.

The property listing stated that it sold for nearly $40m (£34m) in January 2021.

Page Six reports that Cevey claimed Collins had previously promised her half of a sale if she moved back in with him.

However, it has now been reported that the case has come to an end after a Florida judge declared that he’d seen enough evidence to dismiss.

According to papers seen by the publication, Judge Alan Fine said: “I’m done with this. You can go ahead and prepare the order of dismissal… I feel comfortable that enough is enough.”

As a result, an order of dismissal will be issued in due course.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey for comment.

Earlier this year, Collins performed his final show as part of the long-running band Genesis at London’s O2 Arena.

In 2021, he revealed that after he suffered a spinal injury in 2007 which damaged vertebrae in his upper neck and caused lasting nerve damage, he could “barely hold a drumstick”.

As a result, his son Nic replaced him on the drum kit, while Collins provided vocals.