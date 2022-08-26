Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Officers Talk Suicidal Subject Off Bridge
CAMERON, MO – Officers with the Cameron Police Department were able to talk a suicidal subject off a bridge yesterday. Traffic on U.S. 69 Highway and U.S. 36 Highway on the bridge in Cameron was diverted Sunday due to a juvenile female threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers...
mycouriertribune.com
2,500 Below: Inside Dalton, Mo.
The village of Dalton is built on the fertile floodplains of Chariton County. Its staples are now mostly agricultural, but at one time had its own post office and a two-story hotel. Over the years its population has declined by 100s to now just 7 residents. Lizzy Kalinka is the amateur historian keeping the town on the map.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police officer arrested on domestic assault allegation
A policeman and a resident of Livingston County, arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault, has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending a September 7th appearance in circuit court in Chillicothe. The highway patrol on Friday night arrested 24-year-old Joshua Charlton on a felony charge. He was held overnight...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Identify Body Found Early July in Trenton
Authorities have identified a body found July 9 in Trenton at 431 West 11th Street. Reports say the Grundy County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder. Regional Radio previously reported 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen faces a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse in the matter.
kchi.com
Weekend Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 278 calls over the weekend. Some of the calls include:. 9:15 AM, Officers took a report of Trespassing in the 1200 block of Washington Street. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues. 10:06 AM, Officers received information of a person in possession...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in Sunday evening crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Sunday evening crash in Adair County. It happened around 6 p.m. on Missouri Highway 11, about 20 miles west of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by Juan C. Hughes,...
kmmo.com
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clay County deputies investigated for intoxicated video, public urination at conference
The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies himself.
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
kchi.com
Booked On Drug Charges
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers
A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
KMZU
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies
LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
Comments / 0