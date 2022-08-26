ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Officers Talk Suicidal Subject Off Bridge

CAMERON, MO – Officers with the Cameron Police Department were able to talk a suicidal subject off a bridge yesterday. Traffic on U.S. 69 Highway and U.S. 36 Highway on the bridge in Cameron was diverted Sunday due to a juvenile female threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers...
CAMERON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

2,500 Below: Inside Dalton, Mo.

The village of Dalton is built on the fertile floodplains of Chariton County. Its staples are now mostly agricultural, but at one time had its own post office and a two-story hotel. Over the years its population has declined by 100s to now just 7 residents. Lizzy Kalinka is the amateur historian keeping the town on the map.
kttn.com

Chillicothe police officer arrested on domestic assault allegation

A policeman and a resident of Livingston County, arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault, has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending a September 7th appearance in circuit court in Chillicothe. The highway patrol on Friday night arrested 24-year-old Joshua Charlton on a felony charge. He was held overnight...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Chillicothe, MO
Government
northwestmoinfo.com

Authorities Identify Body Found Early July in Trenton

Authorities have identified a body found July 9 in Trenton at 431 West 11th Street. Reports say the Grundy County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder. Regional Radio previously reported 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen faces a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse in the matter.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 278 calls over the weekend. Some of the calls include:. 9:15 AM, Officers took a report of Trespassing in the 1200 block of Washington Street. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues. 10:06 AM, Officers received information of a person in possession...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man injured in Sunday evening crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Sunday evening crash in Adair County. It happened around 6 p.m. on Missouri Highway 11, about 20 miles west of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by Juan C. Hughes,...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL

An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
ktvo.com

Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
CENTERVILLE, IA
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Chip And Seal
northwestmoinfo.com

Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail

A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kchi.com

Booked On Drug Charges

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kchi.com

Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers

A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
BRUNSWICK, MO
KMZU

Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies

LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
MOBERLY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy