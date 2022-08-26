ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool shooting: Jurgen Klopp says 'thoughts and prayers' are with victim's family

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Sp2w_0hWlqZT800

Jurgen Klopp has offered his support to the family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel , the nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool on Monday, 22 August.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton has been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.

The Liverpool boss described the shooting as a “tragedy.”

“If we can help in any [way] we will... Usually we like to say ‘this is LFC city’ or ‘Everton city’, but in these moments we have to realise it’s our city,” Klopp added.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer tried to save Olivia by covering gunshot wound, inquest told

A police officer tried to save the life of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel by using his hand to cover her gunshot wound as he carried her into hospital, an inquest has heard.Andre Rebello, the senior coroner for Liverpool who dealt with the death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones after he was shot in Croxteth, Liverpool, 15 years ago, spoke of his shock as he opened the inquest into the fatal shooting of another child in the city.The hearing at Gerard Majella Courthouse on Tuesday was told Merseyside Police officers “scooped and ran” with Olivia after they were called to the incident in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Coroner calls for public to provide information on ‘heinous’ Liverpool shootings

A coroner has called for people to come forward with information as he opened inquests into the deaths of shooting victims in Liverpool.Inquests into the deaths of 28-year-old council worker Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer, a 22-year-old mechanic, were opened along with that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in a 20-minute hearing at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool on Tuesday.Opening Ms Dale’s inquest, senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello said: “Clearly until someone is apprehended and due process of law applied to the circumstances of this most heinous tragedy, the family will struggle with a very difficult bereavement journey.”The hearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Shooting#Thoughts And Prayers#Murder#Violent Crime#Huyton#Merseyside Police
BBC

Klopp on injuries, transfers and finally getting a clean sheet

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game against Newcastle. Klopp says "there is light at the end of the tunnel" with injuries. He provided an update, saying "Jota can train from Thursday, Thiago slightly later. Ramsay is closer, Kelleher is walking outside for normal training".
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Leeds United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Everton in the Premier League today.Jesse Marsch has opted to shuffle his attacking line with Luis Sinisterra coming into the line-up at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Rodrigo continues to lead the attacking line despite Patrick Bamford being available again, with the English striker named among the home team’s subs.For Everton, Frank Lampard has opted to go to a back four and brings Tom Davies in as an extra midfielder. There’s still no Neal Maupay for the Toffees and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still not yet back among the subs either.Leeds are fifth in the table after four games despite a weekend defeat at Brighton, while Everton sit in 18th after just two points from their first four. They were held by Brentford at the weekend though in truth were fortunate to take even a draw.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antony: What €100m star will bring to Manchester United

Manchester United are preparing to make Ajax forward Antony their fifth major summer signing after confirming a deal is in place to sign the Brazil international.It is understood the agreement is worth a fixed fee of £80.6million with a further £4.2m in add-ons.The deal is dependent on a medical, player terms being finalised and international clearance, but United are bringing in a player who has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, as well as two goals for Brazil.The 22-year-old will be reunited with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy