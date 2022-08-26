Liverpool shooting: Jurgen Klopp says 'thoughts and prayers' are with victim's family
Jurgen Klopp has offered his support to the family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel , the nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool on Monday, 22 August.
A 36-year-old man from Huyton has been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.
The Liverpool boss described the shooting as a “tragedy.”
“If we can help in any [way] we will... Usually we like to say ‘this is LFC city’ or ‘Everton city’, but in these moments we have to realise it’s our city,” Klopp added.
