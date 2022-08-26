ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Press Banner

Cannabis Grow Proposal Heads Back to Planning Commission

In a business matter that’s highlighted a tussle between Planning Commissioners and County of Santa Cruz staff, the Commission has been handed a second chance to properly deny a cannabis cultivation operation proposal in Upper Zayante. Local residents are trying to stop it, arguing it will use too much...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara wants residents to ditch their cars

Santa Clara residents will soon be able to ditch the car for short distances and zoom around the city on electric scooters and bikes. Micromobility companies Bird and VEO are launching hundreds of electric scooters and bikes in Santa Clara. Bird received an operating permit on Aug. 8 and will start launching a total of 800 electric scooters and 200 electric bikes. VEO is expected to follow later this fall.
SANTA CLARA, CA
48hills.org

The City Hall corruption probe may not be over

That sound you hear is the shoes falling from the City Hall corruption scandal: Mohammed Nuru is going to prison for as long as seven years (probably a lot less with good time, but still—he’s going to prison). Victor Makras was just convicted of bank fraud, and although he hasn’t been sentenced yet, it appears that the federal judges are not happy with all of this behavior, so he is also facing time behind bars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
The Almanac Online

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. The bomboloni at Tootsie’s, located in the old Stanford Barn, are fluffy and sweet. Filled ones with Nutella and banana cream are often available early in the morning. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw)
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Affordable Housing#Santa Clara University#El Camino Real#Civil Service Commission#The Planning Commission#City Council#Bella Vista Inn
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Press Banner

Local Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage

According to U.S. Census data, just half of the marriages occurring from 1970 to 1984 for both men and women reached their 25th anniversary. Scotts Valley residents Darrell and Sue Yeaney have overcome those unfavorable odds—easily. They met at Westminster College in Pennsylvania in the fall of 1949, married...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose celebrates Silicon Valley Pride with weekend festivities

SAN JOSE -- Silicon Valley Pride drew thousands of rainbow-clad revelers to the South Bay Saturday amid a full weekend of festivities and entertainment. Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose was buzzing with activity as festival attendees cheered on performers, including drag queens and dancers on two different stages. The theme of this year's festival is "Proudly Authentic." People came dressed in their best rainbow outfits to reflect that.Phoenix Carlson was visiting from Canada. "Pride means that people can be whoever they want and other people better support it, because you cannot change us," she said.  "I can honestly say I'm...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix

San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area

Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tanforan Memorial Unveiled in San Bruno

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. People came out along the Peninsula for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno. Christie …
SAN BRUNO, CA
mommypoppins.com

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy