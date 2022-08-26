SAN JOSE -- Silicon Valley Pride drew thousands of rainbow-clad revelers to the South Bay Saturday amid a full weekend of festivities and entertainment. Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose was buzzing with activity as festival attendees cheered on performers, including drag queens and dancers on two different stages. The theme of this year's festival is "Proudly Authentic." People came dressed in their best rainbow outfits to reflect that.Phoenix Carlson was visiting from Canada. "Pride means that people can be whoever they want and other people better support it, because you cannot change us," she said. "I can honestly say I'm...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO