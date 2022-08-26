Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Press Banner
Cannabis Grow Proposal Heads Back to Planning Commission
In a business matter that’s highlighted a tussle between Planning Commissioners and County of Santa Cruz staff, the Commission has been handed a second chance to properly deny a cannabis cultivation operation proposal in Upper Zayante. Local residents are trying to stop it, arguing it will use too much...
Santa Clara wants residents to ditch their cars
Santa Clara residents will soon be able to ditch the car for short distances and zoom around the city on electric scooters and bikes. Micromobility companies Bird and VEO are launching hundreds of electric scooters and bikes in Santa Clara. Bird received an operating permit on Aug. 8 and will start launching a total of 800 electric scooters and 200 electric bikes. VEO is expected to follow later this fall.
48hills.org
The City Hall corruption probe may not be over
That sound you hear is the shoes falling from the City Hall corruption scandal: Mohammed Nuru is going to prison for as long as seven years (probably a lot less with good time, but still—he’s going to prison). Victor Makras was just convicted of bank fraud, and although he hasn’t been sentenced yet, it appears that the federal judges are not happy with all of this behavior, so he is also facing time behind bars.
Silicon Valley Pride: Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ community at festival, parade in San Jose
The Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival took center stage in San Jose, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
48hills.org
Building where 11 Chinese immigrants were evicted gets held to scrutiny
The Planning Commission Thursday declined to approve the plans for a major renovation of a building where 11 Chinese immigrants were evicted, instead using the discretionary review process to impose a list of new conditions. The 4-1 vote came after a hearing lasting almost four hours. Dozens of speakers, many...
The Almanac Online
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. The bomboloni at Tootsie’s, located in the old Stanford Barn, are fluffy and sweet. Filled ones with Nutella and banana cream are often available early in the morning. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw)
kalw.org
BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announce downtown San Jose rail extension
Last Friday, BART and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced the construction plans that will add four new BART stations in the South Bay. The plans will connect two BART lines, one from Richmond and one from Daly City, to the Diridon rail depot. This is big news for public...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
Press Banner
Local Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage
According to U.S. Census data, just half of the marriages occurring from 1970 to 1984 for both men and women reached their 25th anniversary. Scotts Valley residents Darrell and Sue Yeaney have overcome those unfavorable odds—easily. They met at Westminster College in Pennsylvania in the fall of 1949, married...
San Jose celebrates Silicon Valley Pride with weekend festivities
SAN JOSE -- Silicon Valley Pride drew thousands of rainbow-clad revelers to the South Bay Saturday amid a full weekend of festivities and entertainment. Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose was buzzing with activity as festival attendees cheered on performers, including drag queens and dancers on two different stages. The theme of this year's festival is "Proudly Authentic." People came dressed in their best rainbow outfits to reflect that.Phoenix Carlson was visiting from Canada. "Pride means that people can be whoever they want and other people better support it, because you cannot change us," she said. "I can honestly say I'm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix
San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
Woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at California senior living facility
Three residents of an assisted living facility were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice and one has since passed away, KRON4 has learned.
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tanforan Memorial Unveiled in San Bruno
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. People came out along the Peninsula for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno. Christie …
msn.com
North Beach street festival gives Italophiles a taste of the homeland — and Aperol
Even for those without a series of colliding vowels in their last name, North Beach was open to all comers Saturday for the Festa Coloniale Italiana, an event showcasing how San Francisco is continuing to find its way back from the darkest days of the pandemic. Beyond a chance to...
Stanford tops Cal in latest college rankings
Stanford University is superior to the University of California Berkeley as a valuable stepping stone for students, according to the latest annual rankings by Niche.
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
Comments / 0