Martin Truex Jr. entered Sunday’s Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona fighting for a playoff spot, and he was openly unhappy with his crew chief late in the race. One scenario for Truex to make the playoffs involved him having to finish ahead of Ryan Blaney in points. Blaney was involved in a wreck early on Sunday, which put Truex in a favorable position. Truex finished second in Stage 2 and picked up nine huge points. Things then tightened significantly when he was involved in a crash of his own during a restart in Stage 3.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO