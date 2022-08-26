ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoWnS_0hWlqPds00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away.

Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the shooting.

Ursuline locked down after teenager poses as student

On July 18, police were called to her Austintown apartment for a wellness check. Once police arrived, they spoke with Hackett who said she was OK, but she told police that people were watching her.

Moments later, police body camera video shows police walking away from her apartment door stating she had a gun, and yelling at her to drop it. Hackett then went back into her apartment.

Officers evacuated the building, but Hackett’s 9-year-old son was in the apartment with her.

Nearly 20 hours later, the standoff ended with someone from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team shooting Hackett.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was looking into the officer-involved shooting.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after wife dies

A man in Jefferson County was arrested after his wife died. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. The Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate. Stick with 7News for updates.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant

The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Austintown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home

An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man

Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
NEW CASTLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trooper#Police#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WFMJ.com

Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected

State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
LISBON, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Woman Charged For Breaking Son’s Arm

The mother of a one-year-old child is facing charges for allegedly breaking her son’s arm. This incident goes back to November 2021 according to police. 21-year-old Kylie Slattery of Butler brought her child to a BMH Faster Care location for a swollen left arm. The child was transferred to...
BUTLER, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Alleged code violator acquitted

A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
AKRON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy