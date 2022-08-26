ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

WSET

Poppy Peace Garden returns to National D-Day Memorial in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A floral display will be in bloom soon at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The memorial shared the news to Facebook that the poppies for the Poppy Peace Garden will be placed this Friday along the Le Monument Aux Morts. They said this annual...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Dump truck chase in Bedford ends with arrest: Sheriff

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A dump truck driver led Bedford law enforcement on a lengthy chase on Monday night after deputies received a call about a truck blocking the road and a disturbance. Around 11 p.m. the Bedford County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and said they discovered...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Age Seamlessly with Ridgeview Dermatology & Aesthetics

Check out this new location for dermatology and aesthetics! An anchor institution to help you age seamlessly has just landed in Bedford. We offer a wide variety of leading edge treatments for dermatology issues, from routine to complex. With the region's exclusive board-certified pediatric dermatologist, we are uniquely equipped to provide your child with exceptional care. Our highly trained surgical team will quickly remove abnormal growths and get you on the road to recovery. Turn back the clock and take control of your beauty with our full range of products from industry leaders like Botox, Mira-Dry, and Coolsculpting.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man arrested in connection with assault, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police. Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Suspect arrested after shooting at deputy: Carroll Co. Sheriff

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been taken into custody after an overnight incident in the county. Deputies said at approximately 4 a.m., they responded to a home on Wagon Trail in the Cana community. When they got there, they said...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person dead after early morning shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting in northwest Roanoke. Police have confirmed one person is dead. Police say it happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and Levelton Ave NW. Police also confirmed one person is in custody.,...
wina.com

Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later

BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
BLACKSBURG, VA
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died. Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
ROANOKE, VA

