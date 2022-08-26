Read full article on original website
WSET
Some Giles Co. schools operating virtually due to the heat on Tuesday
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Multiple Giles County schools are dismissing early on Monday due to high temperatures and high humidity. The district said on Facebook, Narrows High School and Narrows Elementary/Middle School will be released at 1 p.m. because of the heat and a lack of an HVAC system.
WSET
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
WSET
Poppy Peace Garden returns to National D-Day Memorial in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A floral display will be in bloom soon at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The memorial shared the news to Facebook that the poppies for the Poppy Peace Garden will be placed this Friday along the Le Monument Aux Morts. They said this annual...
WSET
Botetourt Co. firefighters remind public on the importance of smoke detectors
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS responded to a report of a fire at a home on Friday afternoon. The smoke detector alerted the resident to a fire in the bathroom, according to the department. When units arrived all residents were outside...
WSET
Dump truck chase in Bedford ends with arrest: Sheriff
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A dump truck driver led Bedford law enforcement on a lengthy chase on Monday night after deputies received a call about a truck blocking the road and a disturbance. Around 11 p.m. the Bedford County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and said they discovered...
WSET
Blue Ridge food bank joins Feeding America to inspire people on helping the community
VERONA, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be joining Feeding America to inspire people to help make sure their neighbors have enough to eat. The food bank said they are doing this for "Hunger Action Month" this September. The food bank said on average its...
WSET
WSLS
Roanoke man arrested in connection with assault, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police. Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious...
WSET
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputy: Carroll Co. Sheriff
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been taken into custody after an overnight incident in the county. Deputies said at approximately 4 a.m., they responded to a home on Wagon Trail in the Cana community. When they got there, they said...
wallstreetwindow.com
“Tammy’s Grill”Of Martinsville, Virginia Gets The Tim Shropshire Food Review
Tim Shropshire stopped by Tammy’s Grill of Martinsville, VA to try out some of their famous wings!! He recorded his encounter with the grill on video and posted it on Youtube. You can watch the video review here.
WSET
WDBJ7.com
One person dead after early morning shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting in northwest Roanoke. Police have confirmed one person is dead. Police say it happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and Levelton Ave NW. Police also confirmed one person is in custody.,...
WSET
Police investigating shooting that killed Rocky Mount Man, injured another in Roanoke
ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and another injured in the Star City on Sunday. Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th street NW around 2:45 a.m.
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg. The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police. Police say about 2...
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSLS
One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died. Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
Virginia woman wins $100,000 with a lucky lottery ticket purchased at a convenience store
CONGRATS! Lesa Wilson bought a Crossword 5X ticket at the Fas Mart at 12882 Governor GC Perry Highway in Pounding Mill last month and never expecting to walk out with a $100,000 winning lottery ticket, according to a Virginia Lottery announcement.
Police: Virginia officers shoot, kill person who fired at them
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Virginia shot and killed a person who fired on them when they responded to a call early Friday, officials said.
WSET
Pulaski Police looking for suspect in 'breaking and entering' incident at Budget Inn
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this female suspect. The department said that this is in reference to an alleged breaking and entering incident that occurred at Budget Inn on Monday. If you recognize the suspect (who is seen...
