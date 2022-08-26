What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend.
St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour
When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave.
When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m.
Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Price: student ticket $9.50, general admission $12.50
When: August 26, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: Panama City, McKenzie Park
When: August 27 & August 28
Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park
When: August 27 and August 28
Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park
Next Level Baseball: National Showcase
When: August 27
Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park
When: August 27, 6 p.m.
Where: Panama City Beach, TaproomCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0