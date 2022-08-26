ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

By Cortney Evans
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend.

St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour

When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave.

Mark Twain Interruption

When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Price: student ticket $9.50, general admission $12.50

Family Movie Night

When: August 26, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Panama City, McKenzie Park

USFA Fastpitch Tournament

When: August 27 & August 28

Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park

Snap Soccer

When: August 27 and August 28

Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park

Next Level Baseball: National Showcase

When: August 27

Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park

Shared Walls

When: August 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Taproom

WMBB

Four local players named to All-American Watch List

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Class 1A Panhandle high school volleyball players were selected to the AVCA All-American Watch List. Blountstown senior outside hitters Avery Layne and Kamryn Parish, Liberty County senior setter Ella Davis, and Sneads senior setter Lily Glover, were named to the watch list. Layne, Parish, Davis and Glover were the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City focuses on street re-paving projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads. Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions. “So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
CALLAWAY, FL
