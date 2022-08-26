Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Ultra-Processed Food Intake Linked to Mental Health Symptoms
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals reporting higher intakes of ultra-processed food (UPF) are significantly more likely to report worse mental health symptoms, according to a study published online July 28 in Public Health Nutrition. Eric M. Hecht, M.D., Ph.D., from the Charles E. Schmidt College of...
KXLY
Guidance Developed for Addressing Use of Nonstatin Therapies
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Several new nonstatin agents have low-density lipoprotein cholesterol-lowering efficacy and can be considered for patients at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), according to an expert consensus decision pathway published online Aug. 25 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Polypill Cuts Cardiovascular Event Risk in Seniors With Recent MI
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for major adverse cardiovascular events is reduced among patients within six months of previous myocardial infarction who receive treatment with a polypill compared with usual care, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
KXLY
Hepatitis B and Pregnancy
Like other forms of hepatitis, hepatitis B is a virus that can cause severe liver damage. Unfortunately, a third of the people who have hepatitis B fail to show any symptoms of the disease. (Doctors would say they are “asymptomatic.”) In fact, they may not even know they have it. The danger during pregnancy is that the virus can be easily transmitted to a child during the delivery. For this reason, all pregnant women should be tested for hepatitis B.
KXLY
Device-Measured Physical Activity Tied to Heart Failure Risk
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Device-measured physical activity (PA), especially moderate-intensity PA, is associated with a reduced risk for heart failure, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Circulation. Frederick K. Ho, Ph.D., from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted...
KXLY
Dapagliflozin Cuts CV Risk in Heart Failure With Preserved LVEF
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor dapagliflozin reduces the combined risk for worsening heart failure or cardiovascular death, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXLY
Hepatitis C Support Groups
The rules are simple at Monday’s lunchtime hepatitis C support group in the Oasis Clinic: Only one person speaks at a time, people’s stories don’t leave the room, and you can’t have more than two slices of pizza. Larry Gonzalez (not his real name), a former...
Comments / 0