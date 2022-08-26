ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Reward Offered For Nebraska Murder Suspect Last Seen In Des Moines

(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a Nebraska murder suspect last seen in Des Moines. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of murdering someone in Kearney, Nebraska and committing a robbery in Omaha in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is 6'2 with a red "B" tattooed on his forehead that looks like a Boston Red Sox logo. Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West

One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
Sarpy County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
klkntv.com

Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
TECUMSEH, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River

LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha police on scene of deadly shooting at home invasion

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after Omaha police responded to a home invasion call Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis. You could see a heavy police presence and crime scene tape closing off the area. Police said it is very early in...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#U S Marine Corps#Omaha Marine#Cpl#Millard South High School
KETV.com

Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out

OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended to have four of the top GOP candidates […] The post Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Man shot Monday morning in South Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man in injured in an early Monday morning shooting in South Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 5:30 Monday morning, officers were called to Nebraska Medicine after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. Investigators say 38 year old Braylon Hardeman was shot near 24th and Castelar. Police say it is not clear yet what led up to the shooting and who else may have been involved.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects. According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7. Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy