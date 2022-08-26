Read full article on original website
Reward Offered For Nebraska Murder Suspect Last Seen In Des Moines
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a Nebraska murder suspect last seen in Des Moines. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of murdering someone in Kearney, Nebraska and committing a robbery in Omaha in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is 6'2 with a red "B" tattooed on his forehead that looks like a Boston Red Sox logo. Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
Task force offers $10k for information on man connected to Nebraska crimes
The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information on 25-year-old Romeo Chambers who is wanted for crimes committed in January in Kearney and Omaha.
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Omaha police on scene of deadly shooting at home invasion
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after Omaha police responded to a home invasion call Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis. You could see a heavy police presence and crime scene tape closing off the area. Police said it is very early in...
Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended to have four of the top GOP candidates […] The post Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Man shot Monday morning in South Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man in injured in an early Monday morning shooting in South Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 5:30 Monday morning, officers were called to Nebraska Medicine after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. Investigators say 38 year old Braylon Hardeman was shot near 24th and Castelar. Police say it is not clear yet what led up to the shooting and who else may have been involved.
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects. According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7. Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.
Southeast Nebraska rivals 'wrap their arms' around family of teacher, coach killed in hunting accident
PALMYRA, Neb. -- A pair of southeast Nebraska rivals came together on Friday night to honor a former teacher and coach. Palmyra and Weeping Water held a ceremony prior to the schools' football game to honor Kade Reiman, who died last year in a hunting accident. Reiman, a 2016 graduate...
One person hurt in crash involving pedestrian along Dodge Street
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured early Tuesday when a car hit someone near 40th and Dodge streets. The injured person went to a hospital around 12:30 a.m. Omaha police did not release any information at the scene.
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
'He didn't come to this country for this': Boy beaten on school bus, parents want action taken
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha dad says his son was attacked on the school bus and now he's pulling his son out of Nathan Hale Middle School. The 11-year old's family provided this video of the incident. You can see another student repeatedly punching the boy. The family said...
Omaha Police identify man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the victim of an early morning shooting Monday. Police said Braylon Hardeman, 38, was wounded in the 2400 block of South 24th Street. He showed up to Nebraska Medical Center around 5:20 a.m. His injuries are not life threatening. There was no information...
