(NEW YORK) — At least two people have died amid severe storms in the Midwest. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and killed on Monday when an electrical line fell during a thunderstorm, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. She was walking with a friend in her backyard and reached for what she thought was a stick, but it was the charged electrical line, authorities said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO