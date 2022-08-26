ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

850wftl.com

DeSantis approves millions for electric buses in Florida

(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis says hundreds more electric buses will be rolling through Florida soon. DeSantis announced yesterday the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding $68 million to 13 counties to buy over 200 electric buses. “This funding will help lower emissions while also bringing our transit...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Charlie Crist has announced his running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats

(MIAMI, Florida)– Charlie Crist, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate in his electoral race against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade since 2016, and a veteran teacher is a Miami native, of Honduran descent. In 2010, Hernandez-Mats earned Teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Burglary suspect jailed after breaking into a Boca Raton home

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A burglary suspect, 24-year-old Jamal James Rutledge, has been pulled off the streets and put in jail. Rutledge, a Fort Lauderdale man, was apprehended along Fox Glen Drive in Boca Springs on Wednesday morning. South Florida Task Force agents tracked Rutledge through the area and...
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 8-29-22

What’s the deal with hurricane season? Are these develoing storms of any concern to us here in Florida? We discuss with our meterologist. And could you imagine buying something and making a 12 million dollar profit off of it? It happened to this guy with a baseball card…
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Lake Worth man shoots friend while messing with gun

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
LAKE WORTH, FL
850wftl.com

One teen dead and another wounded in a West Palm Beach shooting

(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida) — A double shooting in West Palm Beach leaves one teen dead and another wounded. West Palm Beach Police received a 911 call Friday at around 10 p.m., alerting them to gunfire in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. Authorities said the responding officers found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

News Anchor from Florida takes her own life before her wedding

(TAMPA, FLA) — A Wisconsin morning news anchor and University of South Florida graduate apparently took her own life Saturday at age 27. The former point guard for the USF women’s basketball team, Neena Pacholke, was found dead last weekend after reportedly making suicidal statements. She was planning...
TAMPA, FL
850wftl.com

Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Sea turtles made a return to the Loggerhead MarineLife Center in Juno Beach on Sunday since April. In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea turtles to treat because of water quality issues, specifically a pumping system that brings in water without enough salt. These issues caused the entire staff to quit in April, and Loggerhead CEO Kyle Van Houtan resigned abruptly in May.
JUNO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

1 Dead and 5 injured in Oakland Park multi-vehicle crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — One person is dead and five others have been injured after a police chase ended with a multi-vehicle crash. Fort Lauderdale Police say that the incident began as a home burglary in the area of Mercedes Drive and Westlake Drive on Sunday. Just before...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Deadly storms strike Midwest, rough weather now takes aim on East Coast

(NEW YORK) — At least two people have died amid severe storms in the Midwest. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and killed on Monday when an electrical line fell during a thunderstorm, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. She was walking with a friend in her backyard and reached for what she thought was a stick, but it was the charged electrical line, authorities said.
TOLEDO, OH
850wftl.com

Rare Occurrence, Atlantic Hurricane Season Quiet For August

(MIAMI, FLA) — We have yet to have a hurricane this season or a named storm in the month of August. Tuesday will be a record holder for the third longest streak without a named storm, according to WPTV meteorologist Kahtia Hall. If the tropics remain quiet until September...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Episode 175: Death Scream

A Florida man, Ronnie Oneal, represents himself in his double murder trial after he tried to kill his whole family. The judge called it the worst case she had ever seen and the 911 call haunts with the echoes of a “death scream.”
FLORIDA STATE

