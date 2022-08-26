Read full article on original website
DeSantis approves millions for electric buses in Florida
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis says hundreds more electric buses will be rolling through Florida soon. DeSantis announced yesterday the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding $68 million to 13 counties to buy over 200 electric buses. “This funding will help lower emissions while also bringing our transit...
Over 20 beagles rescued from research lab arrive in Palm Beach County
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– Dozens of beagles rescued from a research facility have arrived in South Florida to be adopted by loving families. Over 4,000 beagles were rescued from an Envigo facility in Virginia in July, where authorities say the dogs lived in neglect and abuse. Dianna George, Director of...
Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested for stealing from purse
FORT LAUDERDALE– — A Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from a lost purse. Deputy Michael Spencer who works his shifts at the Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, was taken into custody on Friday during a sting operation. Authorities say...
Charlie Crist has announced his running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats
(MIAMI, Florida)– Charlie Crist, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate in his electoral race against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade since 2016, and a veteran teacher is a Miami native, of Honduran descent. In 2010, Hernandez-Mats earned Teacher...
Burglary suspect jailed after breaking into a Boca Raton home
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A burglary suspect, 24-year-old Jamal James Rutledge, has been pulled off the streets and put in jail. Rutledge, a Fort Lauderdale man, was apprehended along Fox Glen Drive in Boca Springs on Wednesday morning. South Florida Task Force agents tracked Rutledge through the area and...
The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 8-29-22
What’s the deal with hurricane season? Are these develoing storms of any concern to us here in Florida? We discuss with our meterologist. And could you imagine buying something and making a 12 million dollar profit off of it? It happened to this guy with a baseball card…
Lake Worth man shoots friend while messing with gun
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
One teen dead and another wounded in a West Palm Beach shooting
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida) — A double shooting in West Palm Beach leaves one teen dead and another wounded. West Palm Beach Police received a 911 call Friday at around 10 p.m., alerting them to gunfire in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. Authorities said the responding officers found...
News Anchor from Florida takes her own life before her wedding
(TAMPA, FLA) — A Wisconsin morning news anchor and University of South Florida graduate apparently took her own life Saturday at age 27. The former point guard for the USF women’s basketball team, Neena Pacholke, was found dead last weekend after reportedly making suicidal statements. She was planning...
Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center
Sea turtles made a return to the Loggerhead MarineLife Center in Juno Beach on Sunday since April. In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea turtles to treat because of water quality issues, specifically a pumping system that brings in water without enough salt. These issues caused the entire staff to quit in April, and Loggerhead CEO Kyle Van Houtan resigned abruptly in May.
1 Dead and 5 injured in Oakland Park multi-vehicle crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — One person is dead and five others have been injured after a police chase ended with a multi-vehicle crash. Fort Lauderdale Police say that the incident began as a home burglary in the area of Mercedes Drive and Westlake Drive on Sunday. Just before...
NHC watching potential tropical depression as a dearth of named storms breaks a record
(MIAMI, FLA) — Today breaks the record for the third longest streak in history without a named storm in the Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, we have yet to have a named storm in the month of August or a hurricane all season. But, the NHC is...
Deadly storms strike Midwest, rough weather now takes aim on East Coast
(NEW YORK) — At least two people have died amid severe storms in the Midwest. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and killed on Monday when an electrical line fell during a thunderstorm, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. She was walking with a friend in her backyard and reached for what she thought was a stick, but it was the charged electrical line, authorities said.
Rare Occurrence, Atlantic Hurricane Season Quiet For August
(MIAMI, FLA) — We have yet to have a hurricane this season or a named storm in the month of August. Tuesday will be a record holder for the third longest streak without a named storm, according to WPTV meteorologist Kahtia Hall. If the tropics remain quiet until September...
Episode 175: Death Scream
A Florida man, Ronnie Oneal, represents himself in his double murder trial after he tried to kill his whole family. The judge called it the worst case she had ever seen and the 911 call haunts with the echoes of a “death scream.”
