Elon Musk says he is 'fairly nocturnal,' goes to bed about 3 a.m. and only sleeps for 6 hours a day
Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about 6 hours a day. He told The Full Send podcast he usually goes to bed about 3 a.m. and gets up around 9 a.m. The Tesla CEO says he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after waking up.
Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops. What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says
Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’
For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
Elon Musk’s stark warning for the first people who’ll go to Mars as billionaire continues plans for human colony
ELON Musk has warned people about the dangers of living on Mars as he continues his plan for a human colony on the red planet. While on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the tech tycoon, spoke about what it would be like for the first people that arrive on Mars.
Elon Musk’s mom ‘sleeps’ in his garage when she visits him
Billionaire Elon Musk is known for being frugal. In June of 2021, he tweeted about living in a tiny house, stating: “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.”. That home is so small...
I toured a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet like the ones owned by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and saw how the ultra-rich travel
The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the world's fastest and longest-range business aircraft. Billionaires like Elon Musk own the jet, which was tracked by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney on Twitter earlier this year. I toured the plane at the Farnborough International Airshow in England to see if it's worth the price...
Elon Musk under fire as flight tracker reveals private jet made 9-minute trip
Tech heavyweight Elon Musk is coming under fire once again after a flight-tracking Twitter account revealed that his private jet took the short trek from San Jose to San Francisco – a flight route that reportedly lasted no more than 9 minutes.Twitter user Hayden Clarkin reshared a screengrab of the Tesla CEO’s travels, which were originally captured by the automated bot account, @ElonJet, which is one of more than a dozen accounts run by university student Jack Sweeney, a sophomore university student who tracks private-jets owned by celebrities using data from sites such as ADS-B Exchange.“Elon Musk took a...
Elon Musk reveals secrets about his creepy humanoid Tesla robot as he plans for it to look after your grandparents
ELON Musk has revealed more about his plan for the upcoming humanoid Tesla robot and it includes using the machine to look after the elderly. The billionaire is anticipated to reveal Tesla's Optimus Bot prototype next month at his AI Day: Part II event. The Chinese government recently invited Musk...
Elon Musk Accidentally Reveals His Address
He is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $260 billion as of Aug. 19, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is also considered the most innovative and revolutionary boss since Apple's (AAPL) Steve Jobs. He leads companies that want to revolutionize transportation (Tesla (TSLA) ), conquer Mars (SpaceX), build humanoid robots in which we can download our personalities (Neuralink) and build underground tunnels to relieve traffic jams in large cities (The Boring Company).
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Take a look inside Elon Musk's former house, a 'haunted mansion' where he once held a Gatsby-themed party
Elon Musk said his San Francisco mansion was the "creepiest" house he's ever lived in. The billionaire detailed elaborate parties he'd thrown at the mansion during a podcast interview. Musk sold the mansion last year as part of his plan to off-load his belongings to fund colonizing Mars. Elon Musk...
Inc.com
Elon Musk Says This Is a 'Terrible Habit.' What Science Says You Should Do Instead
In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Elon Musk revealed what he says is a terrible habit. "I have a bad habit -- which I suspect a lot of people do -- of immediately checking my phone," Musk said. "It's a terrible habit, actually." Musk is referring to...
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Elon Musk Lives In A $45,000 House: "It's very small"
Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest person. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $279.3 billion at age 50. Elon runs four companies. These are Tesla and SpaceX, plus two small start-ups, Neuralink and The Boring Company.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Billionaire Ron Baron invested $100 million in SpaceX recently and thinks his Tesla holdings will return 3-5 times in the next 10 years
Ron Baron's fund recently invested another $100 million in SpaceX in the last few months. The Tesla bull added that the EV maker would grow to be the biggest company in the world in 10 years, followed by SpaceX. He also invested about $100 million in Figs, which he called...
Tesla is jacking up the price of its Full Self-Driving feature from $12,000 to $15,000 in the second hike of 2022
Elon Musk said the cost of Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature will soon rise to $15,000 in North America. It marks the second hike of 2022, after it went from $10,000 to $12,000 in January. Musk has said previously that the price of FSD will rise as it becomes more sophisticated.
CarBuzz.com
