People are falling in love with Kiwi, a talking parrot who gives sweet kisses and 'zerberts'

'MUAHH! Thank you, baby!'

The fact that we live on a planet where birds can talk is so unbelievably weird that sometimes we forget it happens.

Yes, they mimic human voices (as well as other sounds) but it's not just random repetition. Parrots are wicked smart. Research has shown that they have sophisticated problem-solving capabilities, can communicate what they want and can do basic addition and subtraction. They can even understand the concept of zero.

So when a pet parrot talks, they really are talking. The more their vocabulary grows, the more they can genuinely communicate. And the more they communicate, the more we are amazed by the fact that they can.

One pet parrot named Kiwi has taken TikTok by storm with his funny phrases and adorable affections, and it's not hard to see why so many of his videos have gone viral.

Kiwi's owner, Tamara, calls him her "blue chicken." He's actually an Indian ringneck parrot (also called a parakeet) but he's very, very blue. Tamara shared her first video of him shortly after she got him in June 2020 and she shared her first video of him saying some phrases in December of the same year.

@tamarasbluechicken

Come on baby 🥰🥺 #irn #parrot #mybaby #canada #novascotia #doritosflatlife

That head nod is something else. We see him do the "Muuahh!" kiss in that video, but he's grown more and more expressive with it, in addition to asking her for kisses.

@tamarasbluechicken

Momma’s baby boy 🐓 ❤️ #irn #parrot #canada #funnyanimals

He has also added zerberts and boops to his repetoire, and oh my goodness.

@tamarasbluechicken Blue Chicken’s 2nd Birthday is next week! Stay tuned for the surprise 🎂 🎉 #funnypets #parrot #irn #funnyanimals #talkingparrot #thebluechicken

He really wanted that third zerbert. Too cute.

Tamara occasionally shares little details about bird behavior in her videos. For instance, here she shares that heart-shaped wings indicated the bird is feeling happy and loving.

@tamarasbluechicken

Heart shapped wings means a happy loving bird, even when mom tries to eat him 😅💙 #talkingparrot #talkingbird #cutepet #parrot #bird #funnyanimals #funnypets #indianringneck #fyp #bluechicken #canada #novascotia #funnyparrot

Some of Tamara's videos have gotten millions of views, but that one has more than 100 million views. People just adore Kiwi and his sweet affections.

One person wrote, "Instead of a man, I'm getting a bird." Understandable. Kiwi's emotional expressiveness is pretty epic.

He's even chatty with his own self in the camera, which is pretty hilarious.

@tamarasbluechicken If Only He Had The Red Carpet For His little Waddle 😫💅🏼 #parrot #talkingparrot #redcarpet #cutepets #funnyanimals #bird #indianringneck #bluebird #fyp

"What's up, Kiwi? Wanna treat treat?" So much fun.

However, before running out and buying a parrot, make sure you know what you're getting into. These birds are highly intelligent and social and therefore need a lot of interaction. Parrots, especially the larger varieties, live long lives, so it's a longer-term commitment than most pets. Not all parrots talk, and sometimes they can form a strong bond with one person but be hostile to everyone else. It takes a specific kind of person with a certain lifestyle to enjoy and be successful at parenting a parrot.

Watching Tamara and Kiwi interact might be the best way for the majority of us to enjoy these fascinating creatures. You can follow them on TikTok at @tamarasbluechicken.

From Your Site Articles

10 feel-good finds from around the internet this week - Upworthy ›

How Gilbert Gottfried's iconic 'Iago' voice helped a father connect ... ›

Man's reaction to rescued parrot walking on its own has gone viral ... ›

Dramatic video shows a heroic 3-year-old girl saving her younger sister from drowning in a pool

Let this be a warning for parents.

08.26.22

This story originally appeared on 04.08.22

Warning:The following video contains disturbing imagery.

Security camera footage out of Thailand is a warning to people everywhere about the importance of making sure children are safe around pools. It’s also a wonderful story about a toddler being brave and looking out for her younger sister.

Kana Kanuengnit, 3, and 2-year-old Kaning were hanging around their family’s pool in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand on Friday, April 1 when the incident happened. Their father, 29-year-old Apisit, was watching the kids while their mother was inside the house.

Interesting video explains why people looked a lot older in the past than they do today

Were people unhealthy? Did they spend too much time in the sun?

08.27.22

This article originally appeared on 07.11.22

Ever look at your parents' high school yearbooks and think people looked so much older back then? All of the teenagers look like they’re in their mid-30s and the teachers who are 50 look like they’re 80.

When we watch older movies, even those from the 1980s, the teenagers appear to be a lot older as well.

Why is it that they looked so much older? Was life harder? Did people act more mature? Did they spend more time outdoors and less time playing video games? Is it their sense of fashion? Were they all smokers?

Ventriloquist on 'America's Got Talent' performs jaw-dropping tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Celia Muñoz's act was a sight to behold.

08.24.22

You might not think that ventriloquism is the highest art form in the world. But after watching Celia Muñoz deliver an amazing musical act on “America’s Got Talent,” you might be singing a different tune.

First off, her skills are incredible. Muñoz revealed to judges that she had previously worked as a professional opera singer in Spain and had picked up the vaudeville act on a whim.

“Normally people take about 20 years to learn how to do this,” judge Simon Cowell recalled. Muñoz nailed it in two.

Second, Muñoz paid an unexpected tribute to another iconic performer in the process, making it all the more special to watch.