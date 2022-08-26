ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are falling in love with Kiwi, a talking parrot who gives sweet kisses and 'zerberts'

By Annie Reneau
 4 days ago

'MUAHH! Thank you, baby!'

The fact that we live on a planet where birds can talk is so unbelievably weird that sometimes we forget it happens.

Yes, they mimic human voices (as well as other sounds) but it's not just random repetition. Parrots are wicked smart. Research has shown that they have sophisticated problem-solving capabilities, can communicate what they want and can do basic addition and subtraction. They can even understand the concept of zero.

So when a pet parrot talks, they really are talking. The more their vocabulary grows, the more they can genuinely communicate. And the more they communicate, the more we are amazed by the fact that they can.

One pet parrot named Kiwi has taken TikTok by storm with his funny phrases and adorable affections, and it's not hard to see why so many of his videos have gone viral.

Kiwi's owner, Tamara, calls him her "blue chicken." He's actually an Indian ringneck parrot (also called a parakeet) but he's very, very blue. Tamara shared her first video of him shortly after she got him in June 2020 and she shared her first video of him saying some phrases in December of the same year.

Come on baby 🥰🥺 #irn #parrot #mybaby #canada #novascotia #doritosflatlife

That head nod is something else. We see him do the "Muuahh!" kiss in that video, but he's grown more and more expressive with it, in addition to asking her for kisses.

Momma’s baby boy 🐓 ❤️ #irn #parrot #canada #funnyanimals

He has also added zerberts and boops to his repetoire, and oh my goodness.

Blue Chicken’s 2nd Birthday is next week! Stay tuned for the surprise 🎂 🎉 #funnypets #parrot #irn #funnyanimals #talkingparrot #thebluechicken

He really wanted that third zerbert. Too cute.

Tamara occasionally shares little details about bird behavior in her videos. For instance, here she shares that heart-shaped wings indicated the bird is feeling happy and loving.

Heart shapped wings means a happy loving bird, even when mom tries to eat him 😅💙 #talkingparrot #talkingbird #cutepet #parrot #bird #funnyanimals #funnypets #indianringneck #fyp #bluechicken #canada #novascotia #funnyparrot

Some of Tamara's videos have gotten millions of views, but that one has more than 100 million views. People just adore Kiwi and his sweet affections.

One person wrote, "Instead of a man, I'm getting a bird." Understandable. Kiwi's emotional expressiveness is pretty epic.

He's even chatty with his own self in the camera, which is pretty hilarious.

If Only He Had The Red Carpet For His little Waddle 😫💅🏼 #parrot #talkingparrot #redcarpet #cutepets #funnyanimals #bird #indianringneck #bluebird #fyp

"What's up, Kiwi? Wanna treat treat?" So much fun.

However, before running out and buying a parrot, make sure you know what you're getting into. These birds are highly intelligent and social and therefore need a lot of interaction. Parrots, especially the larger varieties, live long lives, so it's a longer-term commitment than most pets. Not all parrots talk, and sometimes they can form a strong bond with one person but be hostile to everyone else. It takes a specific kind of person with a certain lifestyle to enjoy and be successful at parenting a parrot.

Watching Tamara and Kiwi interact might be the best way for the majority of us to enjoy these fascinating creatures. You can follow them on TikTok at @tamarasbluechicken.

