Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is teasing that we could see more Batmen than we expected to in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Momoa was on the red carpet to promote the final season of his Apple TV+ sci-fi series See, when he was asked about the recent announcement that Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in Aquaman 2. As a veteran of the DC Films franchise, Momoa didn't let go of any trade secrets, but he was willing to playfully stir the pot, by dropping some pretty wild possibilities for what could happen with Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO