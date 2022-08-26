ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

White python on the loose in Pennsylvania city

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDfgv_0hWlnkYG00

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Police in a Pennsylvania city are warning the public to be on the lookout for a white python that escaped while out for a walk.

The Duquesne Police Department said the python escaped from its owner during a walk around the neighborhood on Wednesday.

Neighbor Jaishon Jones said the owner had carried the snake outside to show it to him.

"It was white with bluish tint for eyes," Jones told WTAE-TV. "He had let me hold the snake, it's well taken care of so it was really friendly."

Family members said the snake, named Gene Simmons, escaped when the owner collapsed while carrying the python around the neighborhood.

Police said the snake is 5-7 feet long, but family members of the owner said Gene is only about 4 feet long.

Members of the public are being urged to call 911 if they encounter the white snake.

Comments / 0

 

