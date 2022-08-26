Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Man charged in Waterbury shooting that injured child now facing charges in Bristol robbery
BRISTOL – Police have charged a second suspect in a violent robbery reported in Bristol in 2020. Kharis Samuels, 21, of Waterbury, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. According to police, Samuels and David Rogers, 23, also of...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In just two minutes, Lisa Belgrove and her family became victims of the ongoing catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut. “They let the car down, put everything in. Take off,” said Lisa Belgrove. This time at her home in Wethersfield. Her surveillance video captures the entire...
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
zip06.com
Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police
A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
Victims in East Granby homicide identified
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the East Granby Police have identified the two victims who were found dead in an East Granby home. The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, dead. The man has been identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and the woman as Doreen Jacius, 48.
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
msn.com
Criminal charges and civil suit suggest pattern of unreported abuse in Plymouth school
Three employees of the Plymouth School District and one former administrator were charged last week in connection to the allegedly unreported sexual abuse of young students at Plymouth Center School. Criminal charges and details recorded in a civil lawsuit suggest a pattern of abuse by a teacher and years of negligence on behalf of those meant to monitor his behavior and protect students.
New Details Emerge In Armed Robbery Involving In Parking Lot Of Milford Store
One suspect has been nabbed and another is still on the run following a robbery outside a Connecticut convenience store. The incident took place in Milford around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Road. During the incident, two Black males...
valleypressextra.com
Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead
Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Katrina Leahan Colon, 38, 111 South Main St. Flr. 1, Middletown, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to drive in proper lane. Leyshleanne Angelick Lopez, 19, 116 West St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of protective order. Marlin R. Lanier, 40, 120...
Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in New Haven shooting
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a Monday afternoon shooting in New Haven. Officers were called to the scene on Thompson Street just before 1:30 p.m.
whdh.com
Police: Postal worker helps save assault victim in Connecticut
A mail carrier in Connecticut came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police. Christine Cambizaca was working her route in Torrington, Conn. on Tuesday when she says a woman ran up to her, saying her boyfriend was beating her up. Cambizaca quickly welcomed the woman into the delivery truck, locked the doors and called 911.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
New Britain Herald
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Kenneth Milton Hurlburt, 36, of 177 Purdy Road, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 12 with disorderly conduct, second degree unlawful restraint, second degree harassment, two counts of criminal violation of a restraining order and first degree criminal trespass. Jillian Arduini, 36, of 54 Manchester Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with...
Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
