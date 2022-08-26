Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Several North Carolina ranked among nation's best real estate markets
(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina cities are ranked among the best real estate markets in the country in a new analysis released Tuesday. The personal finance website WalletHub highlighted 2022's Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday using a methodology that breaks markets down based on city size and analyzes two key dimensions using 17 metrics to assign up to 100 points.
KPVI Newschannel 6
10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UPDATE: Thousands remain without power after storms hit Northwest Indiana
Nearly 15,000 NIPSCO customers and 3,600 Kankakee Valley REMC members were still without power about 8 p.m. Monday night after strong storms brought high winds and rain to Northwest Indiana. NIPSCO's outage numbers rose after the storms moved out of Northwest Indiana across the company's northern Indiana service territory. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most seniors in California
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia housing costs still high; sales decline
(The Center Square) – Housing costs in Virginia are still high, and the number of houses being sold is now on the decline, according to numbers released by the Virginia REALTORS Association. In July, the median price for a house in the commonwealth was about $385,000, which is 7%...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020
(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia nonprofit connected to Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bourbon, EV battery sectors in que for Kentucky incentives
(The Center Square) – Bourbon and electric-vehicle batteries, two of the fastest growing business sectors in Kentucky’s economy, are set to grow even more after state officials approved incentives for companies in those industries late last week. Among the companies approved for incentives at Thursday’s Kentucky Economic Development...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Economist: New Jersey's fundamentals still 'OK'
(The Center Square) – A lot of the fundamentals remain "OK" for expansion in New Jersey, the state's former chief economist told The Center Square. “I just looked at the state tax report for July this morning. And retail sales tax revenue was up nearly 10% from last July. Some of that's inflation, of course, but it still is a pretty good number,” said Charles Steindel, an analyst for the research and educational think tank The Garden State Initiative.
NFL・
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Jersey to lower gas tax one cent per gallon in October
This will be the second year in a row the gas tax has decreased, after last year's 8.3-cent dip. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s gas tax will decrease by one penny per gallon starting October 1, with state officials crediting a rise in gas consumption over the last 12 months even as the average cost of gas has spiked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dunleavy signs bill creating loan program for farmers
(The Center Square) - Alaskan farmers will soon be eligible for loan forgiveness for activities that increase food production and distribution, according to a bill the governor signed into law last week. House Bill 298 calls for the creation of a forgivable loan program for farm development, improvement, and meat...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Showers offer some relief to dry areas of state
DES MOINES — Rain across most of the state resulted in 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. “Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms continued to bring beneficial rains...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband
The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Holcomb returns from Asia trip after promoting Indiana's electric vehicle ambitions in South Korea
A delegation led by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned Saturday from a week-long trip to Taiwan and South Korea where they sought to strengthen opportunities for investment in Indiana's energy and electric vehicle industries. The delegation visited Samsung SDI on Wednesday to tour its electric...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois businesses battle retail theft
(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California’s ban on gas-powered cars won’t be easy | Dan Walters
California made it official last week — the state will ban sales of gasoline-powered new cars after 2035. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued the executive order leading to the Air Resources Board’s adoption of the ban, issued his characteristic boast about California being out front. “The climate crisis...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Vermont using $12.5M to purchase new e-buses
(The Center Square) – Vermont has received $12.5 million in taxpayer money to purchase new buses for its public transportation system. The state’s Agency of Transportation announced it plans to purchase nine electric buses through two grant programs through the Federal Transportation Agency. “These latest FTA awards reflect...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
Comments / 0