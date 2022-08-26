Read full article on original website
How To Get Multiversus MVP Pack
With the kickoff of MultiVersus Season, 1 Xbox Game Pass members receive a special surprise via Xbox Game Pass Perks. Until October 23, Xbox Game Pass subscription members can receive the MultiVersus MVP Pack. Here’s how to claim the DLC pack. There are 2 different ways the players can...
Best MultiVersus Season 1 Offensive Perks
MultiVersus in season 1 offers a variety of different offensive perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus offensive perks in season 1. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks are included in the tier list, any character can be utilized in MultiVersus. This means you can play a character with the best perks and still lose or play a character with the worst perks and still win.
MultiVersus Midseason 1 Nerfs And Buffs
During Season 1 of MultiVersus, certain characters have received slight adjustments with their move-sets. These adjustments come in the forms of both buffs and nerfs. Here is the full list of the MultiVersus midseason 1 nerfs and buffs. Legend:. + Buff. – Nerf. ~ Change. Arya. +Assassin Passive: Reduced extra...
Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date. The...
King Viego Skin Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. This time though, they revealed a stand-alone skin for Viego. Here is a look at the new King Viego skin.
Is Dota 2’s Black King Bar a Problem?
These days, it would be hard to deny the influence of Black King Bar. The item has always been a core part of Dota, but things have started to change recently. While certain items will usually see more play than others, Black King Bar seems overrepresented in recent patches. In professional play, almost every player will always buy one, in fact, it’s rare to not see the Bar. It has become arguably the most important item in the game. With Dota’s history of unconventional strategies, fans are starting to wonder: is Black King Bar a problem?
Project L Roster: All Confirmed and Rumored Champions
Riot Games are getting their hands into seemingly every known genre out there. League of Legends, their MOBA is where it all started. Since then they have added Legends of Runeterra, a card game, Teamfight Tactics, an autochess, VALORANT an FPS and they have even informally announced an MMO. Another genre that they are working on is their fighting game, Project L. With that, fans will want to know what champions from the League of Legends universe are making their way into the game. Here is a continuously updating Project L Roster.
How To Unlock Tuxedo Styles In Pokemon Unite
The third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces Theia Sky Ruins, a new map added to the game. With the new map, players have the opportunity to earn exclusive outfits for Venusaur and Espeon. Here’s how to unlock Tuxedo Styles Venusaur and Espeon In Pokemon Unite.
Everything in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass
VALORANT continues to bring out a lot of content in their battle passes. This includes free skins, gun buddies, sprays and more. With the release of Episode 3, many will be wondering, what is in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass? Well here is everything along with images of all of the new things players can pick up in the newest battle pass.
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
New Pokemon Grafaiai Teased for Scarlet and Violet
For the first time in this reveal cycle, Pokemon has started to actually tease some of their new Pokemon. Most of the time, the new Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet were being shown in full videos and trailers. Now it would seem as though fans will be getting their first look at a brand new Pokemon. Here are the teasers for the newest Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Grafaiai.
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howrey And Teyonah Parris To Star In Disney Pic ‘Dashing Through The Snow’
EXCLUSIVE: Disney has set Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, and Teyonah Parris to star in the holiday comedy Dashing Through the Snow with Tim Story directing. Production is currently under way in Atlanta with the film set to bow on Disney Plus this holiday season. The film is produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions, and John Jacobs through his Smart Entertainment. Story will also exec produce along with Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger and Zac Unterman. Film was penned by Scott Rosenberg and will bow next December. The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for...
The First Trailer For "Normal Ain't Normal" Is Here, And It's Too Real
Because nowadays, "normal" is anything but.
Does Splatoon 3 Demo Progress Carry Over to The Full Game?
With the Splatoon 3 release right around the corner, players will get to experience Splatoon 3’s official demo before launch. The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere. Players will get to choose a team, create their own inkling or octoling and go head to head in all-out turf war. The question players are wondering though, is does this Splatoon 3 Demo progress carry over to the full game?
TFT 12.16 Patch Notes: A Last Hurrah
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.16 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.16 Notes.
League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes: Prepping for Worlds
The new League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes. Udyr’s Rework Comes Out. Check...
VALORANT 5.04 Patch Notes: A Smaller Patch
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 5.04 Patch Notes.
Pokemon Game Timeline Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now some of the most heavily anticipated games for the core series. With the last Pokemon Direct in everyone’s minds, everyone is getting ready to either mount Koraidon or Miraidon. Honestly, getting the double pack is entirely worth it here. That being said, the Pokemon games have not only has a long, rich history in the lives of fans but a long history in their own world. To most kids, it may seem that the Pokemon games take place sequentially. But in actuality, generational release order is not the series’ chronological order. This Pokemon game timeline breakdown will give an overview of the core series timeline.
