Atlanta’s real estate market is slowing, but prices are still sky-high: Here’s the climate for buyers and sellers

3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com
Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice
Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
St. Bourke: Despite slowdown, Gwinnett retains new-housing crown
Despite a decline from the same period last year, Gwinnett remained by far the most-active metro-Atlanta county for homebuilding in the second quarter. Gwinnett was once again head and shoulders above its neighbors in terms of housing starts, closings and lot deliveries, with Cherokee County coming in a distant second, according to a new report from asset manager and developer St. Bourke.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
New tenants announced for phase two of The Interlock
The Interlock has signed new tenants for phase two of the West Midtown project at the intersection of Ethel and Northside Drive. Recently signed new leases for phase two include Starbucks, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Salon Lofts and Five Guys. Phase two will be anchored by a 42,000-square-foot Publix grocery store, 670 rooms for Georgia […] The post New tenants announced for phase two of The Interlock appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City Center
Get ready for a year-round farmer's market at The Cumming City Center.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) A tradition that started in 1978 will enter a new period this fall. At the end of September, the Cumming Farmers Market moves to the Cumming City Center and will stay open year.
msn.com
Your Next Home Could Be In... Downtown
Where is it? Where all the lights are bright. The core of the city is roughly bounded by the Downtown Connector on the east, I-20 to the south, Northside Drive on the west, and North Avenue to the north. What’s the history? Like just about every other town in Georgia,...
nomadlawyer.org
Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
Nobu Hotel Atlanta Launches Website, Reservations Now Open
Nobu Hospitality, the leading luxury lifestyle, hotel and dining brand announces the unveiling of Nobu Hotel Atlanta’s website, now accepting room reservations. Guests can visit atlanta.nobuhotels.com to book reservations and discover more about the property's exclusive guest room retreats and first-class amenities. Leisure and business travelers, along with locals seeking an inspired new staycation, are invited to experience Nobu’s first hotel and restaurant in Georgia as the property makes its debut in Buckhead within the modern, mixed-use development One Phipps Plaza.
CBS 46
South Fulton calls on state to regulate investors buying single-family homes
South Fulton, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, the City of South Fulton unanimously passed legislation asking the state to develop regulations limiting the number of investor-owned homes. “There is an overabundance of investors coming to South Fulton and we want to protect our community,” said Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs. “We...
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is around the corner! Many consider the three-day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer and a chance to get out of town. However, there are numerous events and festivals that can provide a fantastic mini-vacation close to home. Check out these 10 incredible Labor Day...
fox5atlanta.com
Money flowing into Atlanta airport as travelers get back on planes
The pandemic put a pause of many planes flying in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but with air travel returning to normal and more people itching to travel, the airport is seeing a surge in revenue. A look at how much is being generated and what manager plan to do with it.
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In Brands
The restaurant brands for the Atlanta-based corporation will be managed by Shelley Harris. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘Turning water into ice:’ non-profit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
‘Turning water into ice:’ non-profit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. From shootings to fighting, police have connected...
budgettravel.com
5 Unique Things to Do in Atlanta
Atlanta known as “Hot ‘Lanta” is home to CNN, The World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights! Travel beyond these typical tourist sites to 5 unique Atlanta experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our...
bwcatlantasouth.com
Because We Care - Atlanta South
$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership. Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
Glass recycling center opens in Alpharetta in September
ALPHARETTA — Alpharetta residents will have a new option for recycling glass beginning Sept. 12 when the City of Alpharetta opens a new drop-off center. The center will be located in the parking lot of the Alpharetta Department of Public Works at 1790 Hembree Road. Only glass can be...
Metro Atlanta city considering raising minimum wage to at least $20
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Leaders in the City of South Fulton want to raise minimum wage for staff to at least $20 per hour. The city said in a news release it is launching a wage and compensation staff to set a high enough minimum wage to ensure all employees can make ends meet.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
