ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House estimates student loan plan to cost $240B

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eSwO_0hWlmTSa00
Tweet

The White House on Friday offered a cost estimate for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, saying it would cost $24 billion annually over 10 years, or $240 billion.

Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti told reporters at a White House briefing that the estimate assumed that 75 percent of those eligible for the student loan relief would take advantage of it.

The White House estimate is significantly lower than other outside estimates, and comes after administration officials for days declined to offer a precise figure amid criticisms from Republicans and some Democrats about the potential for the relief plans to exacerbate inflation.

An analysis released by the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business estimated that the cost of Biden’s changes to student loans could balloon to $1 trillion over the next decade.

The Committee for a Responsible Budget estimated earlier this week that the plan will cost between $440 billion and $600 billion over the next 10 years.

Ramamurti said Friday that the Education Department and Office of Management and Budget will release an official budgetary score “in the coming weeks.” He also said that the White House still considers the plan “fully paid for” by the reduction in the federal deficit that has occurred under Biden’s watch.

Biden announced on Wednesday that he would forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who make under $125,000 annually and $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.

Republicans have attacked the debt relief plan, arguing it will ultimately add to the federal deficit and increase inflation. Some Obama-era economists like Jason Furman have also taken issue with the president’s plan.

Ramamurti said Friday that cost of the student loan relief plan would shave 1.5 percent off of the administration’s projected deficit reduction of $1.7 trillion this current year.

Comments / 4

Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Furman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Ne White House#Student Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy

It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Betsy DeVos calls Biden's student-loan forgiveness '100% illegal' after she concluded Trump did not have the authority to cancel debt broadly when he was in office

Betsy DeVos called Biden's student-loan forgiveness "100% illegal." As Education Secretary, she said Trump didn't have the authority to cancel student debt broadly. Biden's Education Department concluded it has the authority to do so under the HEROES Act of 2003. President Donald Trump's former Education Secretary is unsurprisingly displeased with...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
POTUS
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
The Hill

The Hill

676K+
Followers
80K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy