WISN
Man sentenced for shooting two police officers in Delafield
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge sentenced a North Dakota man Monday who was convicted of shooting two police officers two years ago in Delafield. Nathanael Benton, 25, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. A jury convicted Benton of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety. In November...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nathanael Benton 80 years in prison, Delafield officer shooting
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Nathanael Benton, convicted in June for shooting two police officers in Delafield in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Benton is already serving 50 years for an attempted homicide inside the Waukesha County Jail. Benton tried to kill an inmate with a shank made from a sharpened toothbrush. A jury found him guilty in that case.
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of using weapon outside a school
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school. It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets. Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school...
actionnews5.com
Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
WISN
Car crash leads to shooting in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and shooting Sunday night near Teutonia and Keefe avenues. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument following a two-car crash. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown suspect(s)....
CBS 58
Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near 40th Street and Florist Avenue. It happened about 7:12 p.m. Sunday. The victim is a 49-year-old Milwaukee man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have a suspect in custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of striking truck released
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released pictures Monday of the truck that struck and killed Xaiver Casanova Davis, 23, at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police described the truck as a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and, possibly, flashing headlights. The truck should have front end damage, police said.
WISN
Officer wounded, suspect dead: man's close encounter with suspect in home
MILWAUKEE — Asuspect is dead and a Milwaukee police officer is injured following a foot chase on Milwaukee's north side. Police say the suspect shot himself. When police went to stabilize him, the suspect's gun discharged, injuring an officer. The officer is expected to survive. Joe Knox told WISN...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate 3 overnight shooting incidents throughout the city
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police report that they are investigating three shootings that took place in the late night hours between Saturday, Aug. 27 and early morning Sunday, Aug. 28. At approximately 10:27 p.m., near 44th and Center an 18-year old Milwaukee man suffered a single gunshot wound and presented...
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
Four hurt in early morning Rock County shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in rural Rock County. Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton around 12:35 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that there […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton
CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
WISN
Skydiver lands in Racine County pond, dies at scene
YORKVILLE, Wis. — A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers. He was not conscious or breathing well....
CBS 58
Skydiver killed after hard landing in Racine County
YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A skydiver is dead after a hard landing today, on Aug. 28 near the Skydive Midwest Property. The sheriff's office says just before noon, a 36-year-old man from Tennessee -- who was a professional skydiver and practicing for a competition -- landed in a pond near the Sylvania Airport.
WDIO-TV
A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people
RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
