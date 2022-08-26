ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Man sentenced for shooting two police officers in Delafield

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge sentenced a North Dakota man Monday who was convicted of shooting two police officers two years ago in Delafield. Nathanael Benton, 25, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. A jury convicted Benton of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety. In November...
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nathanael Benton 80 years in prison, Delafield officer shooting

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Nathanael Benton, convicted in June for shooting two police officers in Delafield in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Benton is already serving 50 years for an attempted homicide inside the Waukesha County Jail. Benton tried to kill an inmate with a shank made from a sharpened toothbrush. A jury found him guilty in that case.
DELAFIELD, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of using weapon outside a school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school. It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets. Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
actionnews5.com

Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car crash leads to shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and shooting Sunday night near Teutonia and Keefe avenues. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument following a two-car crash. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown suspect(s)....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate homicide near 40th and Florist

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near 40th Street and Florist Avenue. It happened about 7:12 p.m. Sunday. The victim is a 49-year-old Milwaukee man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have a suspect in custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of striking truck released

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released pictures Monday of the truck that struck and killed Xaiver Casanova Davis, 23, at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police described the truck as a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and, possibly, flashing headlights. The truck should have front end damage, police said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton

CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
CLINTON, WI
WISN

Skydiver lands in Racine County pond, dies at scene

YORKVILLE, Wis. — A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers. He was not conscious or breathing well....
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Skydiver killed after hard landing in Racine County

YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A skydiver is dead after a hard landing today, on Aug. 28 near the Skydive Midwest Property. The sheriff's office says just before noon, a 36-year-old man from Tennessee -- who was a professional skydiver and practicing for a competition -- landed in a pond near the Sylvania Airport.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people

RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
RACINE, WI

