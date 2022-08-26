The Chicago Cubs are expected to be spenders this offseason and should join the Mike Trout sweepstakes because of it. Earlier in August, Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts stated that the team is “making progress” with their rebuild and that they plan to be “very active again” when it comes to the free-agent market. It’s clear that Ricketts wants the Cubs to move past their current rebuilding stage, so perhaps they would be open to the prospect of acquiring Mike Trout via trade from the Los Angeles Angels.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO