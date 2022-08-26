ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cubs: A dream trade package to land Mike Trout

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be spenders this offseason and should join the Mike Trout sweepstakes because of it. Earlier in August, Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts stated that the team is “making progress” with their rebuild and that they plan to be “very active again” when it comes to the free-agent market. It’s clear that Ricketts wants the Cubs to move past their current rebuilding stage, so perhaps they would be open to the prospect of acquiring Mike Trout via trade from the Los Angeles Angels.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
ClutchPoints

1 fatal flaw Yankees must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees were the class of baseball through the first portion of the 2022 season. But they labored during the month of August. They still hold a respectable lead in the AL East. But the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays have closed the gap considerably after the Yankees seemed like they had the division in the bag a month ago. Nevertheless, New York has ran into trouble as of late. So what is their fatal flaw?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could trade notable receiver?

The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
NFL
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts Ángel Hernández after latest blatant miss

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday in an exciting extra-inning game. While the Dodgers had several key contributors in their win, first base umpire Ángel Hernández was not one of them. Los Angeles scored a run to go up 3-2 heading into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: Pedro Martinez Reveals What He Told Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom

There was once a time when Pedro Martinez was the Mets ace in the Big Apple. And on Sunday, he had a message for All-Star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Martinez joined a number of Mets from yesteryear for New York's Old Timer's event over the weekend, including some special members of the 1986 team that won the World Series.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/30/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: Prior to last night’s late-night action against the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees made a slew of roster moves. Most notably, they activated reliever Clay Holmes from the 15-day injured list, sending Luke Bard to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the active roster. Additionally, since Marwin González is not with the team in Anaheim — he was added to the paternity list on Monday — Tim Locastro has been recalled from Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
