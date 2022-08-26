FULTON — Bristol Hill Congregational Church of Christ is offering walking tours in September, in honor of Underground Railroad Month. The church has an extensive history dating back to 1812. It has been a historical landmark since 2001, and its roots tie in with the Underground Railroad. Bristol Hill had African-Americans in its congregation dating back to 1820, and some of the church’s earliest members were abolitionists.

