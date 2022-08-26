Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Larry Wight wins Brewerton Speedway Modified feature
BREWERTON — Larry Wight won the 35-lap DIRTcar Big-Block Modified feature on Friday at Brewerton Speedway, setting up a final showdown with Chris Hile for the track title on Sept. 2. Wight trails Hile by two points heading into the final points night of the Brewerton season.
Matt Sheppard has his eyes on NAPA Super DIRT Week’s biggest prize
OSWEGO — Matt Sheppard has been paving a gold path to the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway. Sheppard leads the Super DIRTcar Series points, collecting the most wins of all Series drivers and claiming the inaugural SummerFAST title.
Davis stays in title hunt with Fulton Speedway Modified win
FULTON — Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified racer Ron Davis III stayed alive for the 2022 track championship with a big win Saturday at Fulton Speedway. Davis started 15th the 35-lap feature and quickly move his way to the front, taking the lead on lap 12 and never looking back.
Oswego ‘in talks’ with Texas Roadhouse for potential location in city
OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is strapping up its boots for what could potentially be a new dining experience. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow addressed rumors on social media last week about a possible Texas Roadhouse coming to the Port City.
Lumina Spedding
Lumina Spedding, 88, of Oswego, died Aug. 28, 2022. Born July 16, 1934, in Terrebonne, MN, to Evan and Rose Paradis.
Nina B. Morabito
Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito.
Bristol Hill Church offering September Underground Railroad tours
FULTON — Bristol Hill Congregational Church of Christ is offering walking tours in September, in honor of Underground Railroad Month. The church has an extensive history dating back to 1812. It has been a historical landmark since 2001, and its roots tie in with the Underground Railroad. Bristol Hill had African-Americans in its congregation dating back to 1820, and some of the church’s earliest members were abolitionists.
Thinking Out Loud: Help needed
I got roped into doing something I didn’t particularly want to do. My guild is heavily involved in the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek and they needed helpers in the Domestic Arts building. It’s a bit of a drive for me, but I was willing to give them one day.
Sheriff’s Office recognizes employees’ achievements
OSWEGO — Members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony recently to honor and recognize staff members for outstanding accomplishments in 2021. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievements and their dedication to law enforcement.
