Oswego, NY

Larry Wight wins Brewerton Speedway Modified feature

BREWERTON — Larry Wight won the 35-lap DIRTcar Big-Block Modified feature on Friday at Brewerton Speedway, setting up a final showdown with Chris Hile for the track title on Sept. 2. Wight trails Hile by two points heading into the final points night of the Brewerton season.
BREWERTON, NY
Davis stays in title hunt with Fulton Speedway Modified win

FULTON — Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified racer Ron Davis III stayed alive for the 2022 track championship with a big win Saturday at Fulton Speedway. Davis started 15th the 35-lap feature and quickly move his way to the front, taking the lead on lap 12 and never looking back.
FULTON, NY
Lumina Spedding

Lumina Spedding, 88, of Oswego, died Aug. 28, 2022. Born July 16, 1934, in Terrebonne, MN, to Evan and Rose Paradis.
OSWEGO, NY
Nina B. Morabito

Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito.
OSWEGO, NY
Bristol Hill Church offering September Underground Railroad tours

FULTON — Bristol Hill Congregational Church of Christ is offering walking tours in September, in honor of Underground Railroad Month. The church has an extensive history dating back to 1812. It has been a historical landmark since 2001, and its roots tie in with the Underground Railroad. Bristol Hill had African-Americans in its congregation dating back to 1820, and some of the church’s earliest members were abolitionists.
FULTON, NY
Thinking Out Loud: Help needed

I got roped into doing something I didn’t particularly want to do. My guild is heavily involved in the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek and they needed helpers in the Domestic Arts building. It’s a bit of a drive for me, but I was willing to give them one day.
SANDY CREEK, NY
Sheriff’s Office recognizes employees’ achievements

OSWEGO — Members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony recently to honor and recognize staff members for outstanding accomplishments in 2021. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievements and their dedication to law enforcement.

