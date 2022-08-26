Deputies investigating homicide off Arroyo Seco Road

ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say at least one person was killed.

The only other details investigators would share is that the body is tied to a shooting during a possible break-in. There is no identification on the deceased yet, said deputies.

There was a vehcile rollover accident several hours earlier, not too far from where their body was found. Investigators are trying to see if the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story.

