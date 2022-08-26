ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After shots fired during basketball game, Utica Center for Development temporarily closed

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
The gymnasium at the Utica Center for Development will close until Sept. 12 as the organization looks to increase security there after police reported a gun was fired both inside and outside the gym during a basketball game Thursday night.

Police reported hearing shots fired around the 700 block of Washington Street around 9:10 p.m., according to a statement from the Utica Police Department. Calls came in around the same time for shots fired inside and outside the gymnasium at 726 Washington St., after several individuals reportedly entered during a basketball game and began arguing with people inside, the statement said.

One man fired two shots inside the gym and fled; others also fled immediately after — police said their involvement in the incident is unknown.

Vincent Scalise, executive director of the Utica Center for Development, confirmed it was at the nonprofit's gymnasium, which he said is rented out to basketball leagues that play there nightly. The game that night involved mainly high-school age teenagers, he said.

"Apparently the people that did the incident were not part of the game," he said. "They came from outside to start issues and a weapon was discharged."

Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley confirmed that the shooter did not appear to be a participant in the game. No suspects have been identified yet, and a motive is not yet known at this time, he said.

No one was injured during the incident, though the gym was highly occupied. Additional shots were fired outside the building, where two spent shell casings were found, the statement from Utica police said.

Scalise said their organization has never seen an incident like this before, and that they are now looking at installing metal detectors and will shut down the gym until Sept. 12 to improve security.

"Because of a few bad apples we have to take money that would go to youth programs," he said. "It's very frustrating and sad at the same time. We're living in a society that has no consequences of anybody."

He added that besides the temporary closure the incident would not impact their youth programs, and that the rest of their organization would remain open during this time.

Utica police are obtaining surveillance footage to identify as many people present as possible. Those with information can call Utica police's GIVE Unit (New York State Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative) at 315-520-0842 or contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, 1-866-730-TIPS or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

