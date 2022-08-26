Read full article on original website
Vendor lineup for Wednesday Farmers Market
Local beef, brats, seasonal produce, mums, and handmade sewn craft items headline the products coming to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market today. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market, except please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.
Local native turns 103 today
Fayette County native Edith Johns is celebrating her 103rd birthday today. Edith was born Aug. 31, 1919 in the outskirts of Washington Court House to James and Josephine Harris. The year Edith was born, things were a lot different than they are today. A gallon of gas was only 25...
WCHCS District ventures into agriculture education
Community members may have noticed the newly-erected fenced-in area on Willard Street near Washington Middle School and been curious as to what is going on in that area. The Record-Herald sat down with Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey as he discussed the purpose of that area.
Making the climb in remembrance
Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue is building a team to participate in the 2022 Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Chris Wysong, Wayne Township Fire Rescue Chief, talked about this upcoming event. “Our team currently has 17 members and has raised $821.20. We are inviting anyone wanting to participate to join...
