Local beef, brats, seasonal produce, mums, and handmade sewn craft items headline the products coming to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market today. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market, except please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO