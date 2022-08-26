ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talon Marks

Bruno Mars tribute in Norwalk concert

The city of Norwalk hosted the Friday night concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 12138 Front St. between San Antonio Drive and Funston Avenue. Friday night concert was free admission to all residents where they had food trucks and booths, vendors, art booths, kid activities and a small car show.
NORWALK, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Rebelution, Steel Pulse sell out the Orange County Fair

There is no better way to cap off a day at the annual Orange County summertime fair than with Rebelution. On August 3rd, that’s exactly what myself and many others did. The Pacific Amphitheatre was sold out, with attendees eagerly awaiting the arrival of Reb’s headlining run — the Good Vibes Summer Tour. Spanning from June to October, DJ Mackle, DENM, Steel Pulse and Rebelution is bringing the nation to their feet in respect for reggae music, one city at a time.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Balboa Peninsula, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Entertainment
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Guide For Saturday August 27 2022

Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival is ongoing Saturday August 27 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival final day is Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Shania Twain
newportbeachindy.com

Celebrate National Mai Tai Day Aug. 30 at Billy’s at the Beach

Billy’s at the Beach is famous for their Mai Tai cocktails, and there’s no better day to sip that sensational drink than on National Mai Tai Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Enjoy waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and enjoy signature cuisine from...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Spots for a Glass of Wine in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach—#2 Is New!

These Tasting Rooms Are the Perfect Places to Wine Down. While Orange County isn’t exactly Napa Valley, that doesn’t mean you won’t find quality wine bars here. We’ve rounded up six wine bars throughout Costa Mesa and Newport Beach that deliver immaculate vibes, bites and bubbly. Whether you like your wine red or white, chilled and sparkling or blended into a frosé, you’re sure to fall head over heels for these intimate tasting rooms. So grab your drinking buddy (and a designated driver) and make your way through this list! Wine Bars Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Photos: Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo 20th Anniversary

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

TV's “Emergency!” Celebrates 50 Fiery Years!

Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.
BELLFLOWER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Concert#Art#Park Series#The Green Draw Hundreds#Music Fans
moneyinc.com

The 10 Richest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles in 2022

Every city has some areas that are expensive and other neighborhoods that are considered affordable. In most cases, the most expensive places to live are also the richest, as they are home to the highest earners. The residents’ high salaries are what enable people to live in the best areas, as they need a substantial income to cover the cost of paying a mortgage or rent plus other living costs. So, what are the richest neighborhoods in L.A? Here are the 10 richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles based on the median income of the residents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS

The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

‘Comedy of Errors’ at New Swan: That ’70s Shakespeare

Imagine this scenario: two pairs of identical twins, separated at birth, who years later somehow wind up in the same city at the same time. Neither pair knows the other exists. The comedic possibilities are almost endless. Shakespeare obviously realized this in creating “The Comedy of Errors,” exploiting his premise...
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
southocbeaches.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Guide Final Day Sunday August 28 2022

Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Final Day is Sunday August 28 2022. The Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo is a Family Friendly Two Day Event in San Juan Capistrano. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo!. Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Sunday August 28...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with naughty D and V-cake treats that are absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy