Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?VishnuAvalon, CA
Related
Talon Marks
Bruno Mars tribute in Norwalk concert
The city of Norwalk hosted the Friday night concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 12138 Front St. between San Antonio Drive and Funston Avenue. Friday night concert was free admission to all residents where they had food trucks and booths, vendors, art booths, kid activities and a small car show.
DTLA Proud Festival returns this weekend with performances by rapper Big Freedia and more
The DTLA PROUD Festival is back this weekend and several big names are expected to take part, including rapper Big Freedia.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Rebelution, Steel Pulse sell out the Orange County Fair
There is no better way to cap off a day at the annual Orange County summertime fair than with Rebelution. On August 3rd, that’s exactly what myself and many others did. The Pacific Amphitheatre was sold out, with attendees eagerly awaiting the arrival of Reb’s headlining run — the Good Vibes Summer Tour. Spanning from June to October, DJ Mackle, DENM, Steel Pulse and Rebelution is bringing the nation to their feet in respect for reggae music, one city at a time.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs in Dana Point Saturday September 3 2022
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs is on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday September 3 2022. Food & Beverage Concession stands will be located throughout property. General Admission Food Stations. Burrito station and Hamburger and Hot Dog Station. VIP Admission Food Stations. Ahi taco station and Carving station-...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
List: These SoCal theaters are selling $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
LOS ANGELES - For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Guide For Saturday August 27 2022
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival is ongoing Saturday August 27 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival final day is Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea...
Paul Williams Designed Homes for Stars Like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball in Neighborhoods He Would Not Have Been Allowed to Live In
Paul Williams designed at least 2,500 houses and commercial buildings, most of them in and around Los Angeles.
Three Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of Los Angeles + Sunset
If you are looking for a nice view while eating out, these 3 restaurants will definitely not disappoint you. The 3 best restaurants in los angeles with a viewCredit: Adobe. (Los Angles, CA) - Most of us have eaten at a restaurant with an amazing view, but when was the last time you went out of your way to eat at one?
RELATED PEOPLE
newportbeachindy.com
Celebrate National Mai Tai Day Aug. 30 at Billy’s at the Beach
Billy’s at the Beach is famous for their Mai Tai cocktails, and there’s no better day to sip that sensational drink than on National Mai Tai Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Enjoy waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and enjoy signature cuisine from...
localemagazine.com
6 Spots for a Glass of Wine in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach—#2 Is New!
These Tasting Rooms Are the Perfect Places to Wine Down. While Orange County isn’t exactly Napa Valley, that doesn’t mean you won’t find quality wine bars here. We’ve rounded up six wine bars throughout Costa Mesa and Newport Beach that deliver immaculate vibes, bites and bubbly. Whether you like your wine red or white, chilled and sparkling or blended into a frosé, you’re sure to fall head over heels for these intimate tasting rooms. So grab your drinking buddy (and a designated driver) and make your way through this list! Wine Bars Newport Beach.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Photos: Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo 20th Anniversary
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
NBC Bay Area
TV's “Emergency!” Celebrates 50 Fiery Years!
Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneyinc.com
The 10 Richest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles in 2022
Every city has some areas that are expensive and other neighborhoods that are considered affordable. In most cases, the most expensive places to live are also the richest, as they are home to the highest earners. The residents’ high salaries are what enable people to live in the best areas, as they need a substantial income to cover the cost of paying a mortgage or rent plus other living costs. So, what are the richest neighborhoods in L.A? Here are the 10 richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles based on the median income of the residents.
msn.com
22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS
The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
newportbeachindy.com
‘Comedy of Errors’ at New Swan: That ’70s Shakespeare
Imagine this scenario: two pairs of identical twins, separated at birth, who years later somehow wind up in the same city at the same time. Neither pair knows the other exists. The comedic possibilities are almost endless. Shakespeare obviously realized this in creating “The Comedy of Errors,” exploiting his premise...
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point California Classic Car Show Guide Sunday August 28 2022
Dana Point Classic Car Show is Sunday August 28 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Dana Point Classic Car Show!. Dana Point Classic Car Show is a Free Family Friendly Event from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Sunday August 28 2022. Dana Point Classic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southocbeaches.com
Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Guide Final Day Sunday August 28 2022
Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Final Day is Sunday August 28 2022. The Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo is a Family Friendly Two Day Event in San Juan Capistrano. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo!. Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Sunday August 28...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with naughty D and V-cake treats that are absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s...
Comments / 0