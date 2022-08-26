Read full article on original website
Black-owned business space opens at west Louisville sports complex
The PNC Entrepreneur Plaza will host pop-ups by Black-owned businesses during major events at the Sports and Learning Complex.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville announces changes to address vacant properties, improve homeownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government is looking to change how it sells city-owned vacant properties and lots, hoping to increase home ownership. The Landbank Authority, which oversees vacant properties and lots in Jefferson County, announced the changes in August. The Landbank Authority is a joint agency of Louisville Metro Government, the Jefferson County Public Schools District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Learn how to meditate with the help of a Louisville nonprofit in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every now and then, it's important to pause for a moment and take a deep breath, especially on days filled with busy tasks and daily demands. According to a Mayo Clinic study, meditation can help build skills to manage stress, focus on the present and reduce negative emotions.
WLKY.com
Louisville to host "Big Table" potluck to bring people together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Would you rather break a world record or make new friends all while enjoying all the food you can eat? Well, what if you could do both?. The Big Table is bringing back its annual event after taking a two-year hiatus. The event is a potluck dinner, held just outside of the Iroquois Amphitheater.
How this Highlands business celebrates Black-owned business month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August is National Black Business Month, when many will go out and support black-owned businesses in their community. In Louisville, 2.4 percent of business are black-owned, according to Tiandra Robinson, marketing consultant and coordinator for 502 Black Business Week. The amount of Black, female-owned businesses is...
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what...
WLKY.com
Louisville developer has sights set on building 24-bed hotel in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be a first in west Louisville, but one local developer said he's ready to make history. Gill Holland has announced he plans to bring a two-story hotel to the Portland neighborhood. The hotel, called the Devonian, a 24-bedroom, two-story, 17,000 square-foot structure on Lytle...
‘The Louisville cocktail is the next step in the evolution of bourbonism’; Fischer reveals finalists in Cocktail Competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a bid to find the best cocktail that celebrates all things Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the five finalists of “The Louisville” Cocktail Competition. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, Fischer wants to find a cocktail that has Kentucky Bourbon...
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
'Make the best choice for their own academic success'; UofL named 'Best of the Best' for LGBTQ+ folks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has been recognized as a college that has created a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff. According to a press release, Campus Pride added UofL to their national list of colleges and universities they consider the “Best of the Best.” The organization has added UofL several times since 2012.
'You know who your family is in times like these': Bardstown community rallies around their work-family in need
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — In a friendly tone, and with a smile, Colton's Steakhouse & Grille staff answer the phone, during Sunday's dinner rush. Being so busy can get overwhelming but everyone's willing to help each other out. “Yeah, definitely,” employee Channing Inghram said. “A lot of good people here...
Kentucky State Fair attendees have sense of security after safety measures put in place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair hosted one of its largest turnouts, Saturday, which also marked one week since an incident sent crowds into chaos. “It was kind of startling,” fairgoer Karen Weathers said. “But, then when we found out it was just noise-makers, I felt a little more secure.”
Louisville Pride Foundation welcoming home new community center, welcoming back festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Pride Foundation is welcoming the community home on Sept. 17. The foundation announced the return of the Louisville Pride Festival, with this year's theme being "Welcome Home", and the opening of a new resource for the LGBTQ community, the Louisville Pride Center. “Being LGBTQ...
Popular Halloween event to return to the Louisville Zoo; Here's when to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's popular Halloween event, "Boo at the Zoo" is returning in October and tickets go on sale soon. Tickets will be available to the public on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m., however Louisville Zoo members will be able to purchase their tickets early on Sept. 1.
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
Louisville diversion program looking to expand; 'We want to be there seven days a week'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sending mental health experts to some 911 calls instead of police; it's an idea that gained momentum during the summer protests of 2020. Louisville's version of that idea has now gotten off the ground and is said to have already proven to be a success. Kelly...
Louisville hotels host mobile donation site for eastern Kentucky, asking for surplus supplies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Hotel Association (LHA) is hosting a donation drive for those affected by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. According to a press release, starting Wednesday, Aug. 24 and ending on Aug. 31, the LHA will have a mobile collection site visiting several hotels in Louisville to gather extra supplies.
wdrb.com
Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
Louisville residents could soon see slight reduction in property tax rate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents could soon see a slight change to their property tax rates. A new property tax ordinance, filed on Monday with Metro Council, would decrease Jefferson County's property tax rate from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.40 cents. According to a press...
Vibrant mural honoring local legend transforms west Louisville park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shawnee Park just got a fresh coat of paint in the form of a beautiful, colorful mural and a new hiking trail. The mural, designed by STEAM Exchange, is based on photographs taken by the late Charles "Bud" Dorsey Jr., a local legend who is most known for his photojournalism documenting life in west Louisville for more than 50 years.
WHAS11
