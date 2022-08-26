ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Louisville announces changes to address vacant properties, improve homeownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government is looking to change how it sells city-owned vacant properties and lots, hoping to increase home ownership. The Landbank Authority, which oversees vacant properties and lots in Jefferson County, announced the changes in August. The Landbank Authority is a joint agency of Louisville Metro Government, the Jefferson County Public Schools District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Louisville to host "Big Table" potluck to bring people together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Would you rather break a world record or make new friends all while enjoying all the food you can eat? Well, what if you could do both?. The Big Table is bringing back its annual event after taking a two-year hiatus. The event is a potluck dinner, held just outside of the Iroquois Amphitheater.
WHAS11

How this Highlands business celebrates Black-owned business month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August is National Black Business Month, when many will go out and support black-owned businesses in their community. In Louisville, 2.4 percent of business are black-owned, according to Tiandra Robinson, marketing consultant and coordinator for 502 Black Business Week. The amount of Black, female-owned businesses is...
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
WHAS11

'Make the best choice for their own academic success'; UofL named 'Best of the Best' for LGBTQ+ folks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has been recognized as a college that has created a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff. According to a press release, Campus Pride added UofL to their national list of colleges and universities they consider the “Best of the Best.” The organization has added UofL several times since 2012.
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com

Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
WHAS11

Vibrant mural honoring local legend transforms west Louisville park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shawnee Park just got a fresh coat of paint in the form of a beautiful, colorful mural and a new hiking trail. The mural, designed by STEAM Exchange, is based on photographs taken by the late Charles "Bud" Dorsey Jr., a local legend who is most known for his photojournalism documenting life in west Louisville for more than 50 years.
