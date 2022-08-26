Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Police: Woman killed grandfather in Idaho shooting
A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name has not yet been released. Caldwell police responded to a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound to the chest at the residence at 9:36 p.m. Friday. The...
Post Register
Police: 81-year-old Caldwell man shot by granddaughter
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Police responded to a report of an 81-year-old male with a gunshot wound at his residence in the 2500 block of Rawhide Dr. on Aug. 25 at 9:36 p.m. The man was checked by paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers received information...
Post Register
Eagle doctor accused of inappropriate touching at clinic
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 68-year-old Eagle doctor is accused of inappropriately touching multiple victims at his work. Boise Police says officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters of Eagle on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery at his work on the 1600 block of W. Shoreline Drive.
Post Register
Meridian man killed in crash on Franklin Road
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A 41-year-old Meridian man has died following a crash on Franklin Road. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Joshua Trent crashed his motorcycle Sunday in Meridian and died from multiple blunt force injuries. He was pronounced deceased at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Ada...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
fox40jackson.com
Chaos erupts at Idaho fair as police respond to stabbing, shooting that injured two
Idaho police say that a fight on Friday night at the Western Idaho Fair left one person stabbed and another person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The fight broke out at around 9:45 in a parking lot of the Western Idaho Fair in Boise, Idaho, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Police arrest man wielding hatchet after pursuit
A man wielding a hatchet was arrested following a police chase that involved three police agencies. The police chase began in Nampa and continued into Meridian. The man, 39-year-old Michael Carlson, of Spanaway, Washington, was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa police made the arrest after being assisted in the pursuit by the...
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Idaho Care Provider Sentenced to Jail for Defrauding State Medicaid Program
BOISE - A southern Idaho care provider has been sentenced to jail time for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced. 58-year-old Janna Lyn Miller, of Kuna, ID, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a...
Man suspected of assault at Nampa hospital arrested after pursuit on I-84
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police have arrested a man from Washington state suspected of threatening a woman Friday morning outside the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, then eluding police in a pursuit that ended on Interstate 84 in Meridian. Officers at about 5:33 a.m. responded to a report...
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Speed limits
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week, CPL. Kyle Wills addresses some misconceptions about the flow of traffic and driving five to ten miles above the speed limit. Click the video player above to learn more about speed limits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVB
Two teens hurt after fight, 'chaos' breaks out at fair
One person was stabbed; another was hurt by an apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot. The Ada Co. Sheriff's Office is still looking for some who were in fight.
spotonidaho.com
Idaho woman arrested, to face murder charge. Caldwell police say she shot her grandfather
A woman was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of her 81-year-old grandfather Thursday night, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, of Caldwell, was taken ...
Post Register
Work to repave Eagle Road beginning this week
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) begins work to repave Eagle Road from Interstate 84 to State Highway 44. The existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new pavement, which is expected to last over 10 years. All work will take place at night over...
Post Register
Eagle Road speed limit safety concerns residents
Meridian, ID — The daughter of Laurie and Jerry Boesch died in a car crash on Eagle Road last year. “I think our daughter's death could've been avoided altogether,” said Laurie Boesch. Her and her boyfriend took a left turn onto Bald Cypress Street when an oncoming car...
Fruitland Police to give update on Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., to discuss new details related to the case of Michael Joseph Vaughan, who has been missing since the summer of 2021. More than a year after the boy disappeared from his...
Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial
BOISE (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment...
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
Boise Welcomes Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic This Week
It's Labor Day Weekend in the Treasure Valley and that means balloons will be flying once again in Boise. Yes, we'll have a few days of triple digits this week, but that will not stop the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic from kicking off this week at Ann Morrison Park. The event is free thanks to Cap Ed Credit Union. Over fifty balloons will fly over the Treasure Valley skies from Wednesday, August 31st, to the final flights on Sunday, September 4th. It is one of the truly unique events in the area where kids of all ages flock to Boise every morning to see the balloons take flight. If you're new to the area and can't make it in the morning, there's always Friday night's Night Glow.
Comments / 0